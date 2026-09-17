How smart home is becoming interface between AI agents and physical world

Google has its own AI agent for the home. So does Amazon. Samsung is putting AI across its appliances, and Apple is connecting Apple Intelligence to the Home ecosystem.

That makes the question bigger than which company makes the best smart speaker or appliance. The competition is moving towards who becomes the control layer for an AI-powered home. That control layer determines which devices an agent can see, which information it can access and which actions it can take.

ALSO READ: AI wearables can listen and watch but people around them never opted in One of the clearer signs of this shift is Google opening its Home platform to other AI agents. It does this through what is called Model Context Protocol, or MCP, a standard that lets AI applications connect to and pull data from external systems. Google's Home MCP lets compatible agents such as Claude, ChatGPT and others access a Google Home setup, inspect connected devices, monitor their states, look at historical events and execute supported controls.

Google wants both the agent and the control layer Google's position stands out because it isn't picking between building an AI agent and becoming infrastructure for other agents. It's doing both. Google already has Gemini for Home, its AI-powered home assistant, and has been expanding Gemini's role across the home, including conversational interactions and access to the wider Google Home ecosystem. At the same time, Home MCP lets external AI applications connect to Google Home. Google describes the MCP server as a proxy between smart-home infrastructure and AI applications, one that can expose information about homes and devices, provide real-time device states, retrieve historical events and execute device controls.

That creates two separate paths into the same home. Gemini can reach a device through Google Home directly. Other AI agents can reach the same device through Home MCP and then Google Home. This goes beyond letting a chatbot switch on a light. Google is making the home itself accessible to an agent layer that can come from outside its own AI ecosystem. The current implementation is still in early access and requires a Google Home Premium Advanced subscription in the US. Google hasn't said when the feature will expand further. But the architectural direction is worth noting. If AI agents become increasingly interchangeable, the company controlling the layer through which those agents reach the physical world could hold a different kind of leverage over the smart home.

Amazon is building the agent that runs across the home Amazon is approaching the same emerging setup from a different angle. Alexa+ launched in India on September 16 as a generative AI assistant capable of handling tasks across services and the smart home. Amazon says it can understand natural-language requests, control compatible devices and combine different actions. A user can tell Alexa+ that a room is too hot and have it turn on the air conditioner, rather than naming a specific device command. It can also coordinate connected devices with other services. ALSO READ: Amazon brings Alexa+ to India with Hindi support, free early access

Amazon is also giving Alexa+ access to household context. The company says the assistant can learn preferences and routines, recognise household members and factor in things like time of day, location inside the home and established habits when interacting with devices. Both Google and Amazon have an agent and a home platform. What separates them is how each opens up that architecture. Google is exposing a control interface that external agents can use. Amazon is making Alexa+ the primary agent through which its services and connected-home ecosystem get coordinated. Samsung is putting the control layer into the appliance ecosystem Samsung's approach centres on SmartThings and its own connected appliances.

Its Bespoke AI range connects categories of appliances ranging from ACs and TVs to refrigerator and washing machines through SmartThings. Samsung says the platform can learn habits, automate tasks and connect appliances across the home. The company is also combining AI with information from its wider ecosystem. SmartThings can connect appliance controls and monitoring, while Samsung's appliances can use information such as food items and sleep patterns to adjust their behaviour. That gives Samsung another model for the control layer, one where the intelligence is spread across appliances, Bixby, SmartThings and Samsung's wider ecosystem rather than sitting in one standalone assistant. What matters is the connection between them. SmartThings increasingly provides the layer through which Samsung's AI understands what's happening across different parts of the home and acts on that information.

Apple is connecting AI with the context generated by the home Apple's approach stays closer to its existing ecosystem. Siri AI, powered by Apple Intelligence, can understand personal context and take actions across apps on an iPhone. Apple's Home app is also gaining AI capabilities that can combine related activity notifications, describe events captured by HomeKit Secure Video and help search video clips based on what happened. ALSO READ: iOS 27 brings Siri AI, Apple Intelligence to eligible iPhone: What's new The home is constantly generating context of this kind. A camera can record an event. A thermostat can reveal a temperature change. A door sensor can show when something happened. A light can indicate a routine. The AI layer becomes more useful when it can read those signals together.

Apple's approach is another version of the same emerging model: AI sits above an ecosystem of devices and services, while the home supplies information that can make the agent more context-aware. The control layer is becoming the real competition At Google, Gemini for Home and external AI agents both work through Google Home to reach connected devices. At Amazon, Alexa+ sits above Amazon's services and its connected-home ecosystem. At Samsung, AI and Bixby work through SmartThings to reach Samsung appliances and connected devices. At Apple, Apple Intelligence and Siri work through Apple Home and the wider device ecosystem. There's a similar setup already running in Home Assistant, the open-source smart-home platform, which also offers its own MCP server for AI clients. The permission approach is different, though. In Home Assistant, users choose which specific devices and entities to expose to an AI client, entity by entity. In Google's case, the restrictions are set by the platform itself, such as blocking sensitive actions like unlocking doors, rather than being configured device by device by the user.

That difference matters because the control layer is also the permission layer. It decides what an AI can see, what it can change and how much context from the home becomes available to it. Google's Home MCP documentation lays this out directly, describing the MCP server as a proxy between smart-home infrastructure and AI applications, with capabilities covering device discovery, state monitoring, historical analysis and device control. In effect, that is an interface between software intelligence and the physical environment. Matter gets the devices talking, MCP gets agents involved This also puts interoperability standards such as Matter in a different context. Matter is the industry standard that lets smart-home devices from different brands work with each other and with the major ecosystems.

Google's Home MCP operates at another layer, letting AI applications discover and interact with devices exposed through Google Home. Put simply, an AI agent works through a control layer to reach interoperable devices. Matter addresses the device interoperability problem, making sure devices from different brands can talk to each other. MCP addresses a different one: how an AI application interacts with an external system and uses its data and tools. Google's Home implementation brings the two closer together by letting AI agents interact with Google Home devices, including compatible Matter products. The result is that the smart home can now be treated as an environment an AI agent can inspect, understand and act upon, rather than a collection of isolated gadgets.

More intelligence means more authority That raises the harder question for the next phase of the smart home: how much access should an AI agent have? Google's own documentation warns that connecting a real home to an AI agent gives that agent the ability to control devices and access home data. It also notes that unexpected behaviour is possible, while sensitive actions such as unlocking doors are restricted. The issue gets more complicated as agents gain access to more context. A useful home agent may need to know which devices exist, where they are, whether they're active, what happened earlier and which routines are normal. That information can make an agent more useful. It can also give the platform sitting between the AI and the home a much broader view of household activity.