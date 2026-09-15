iOS 27 brings Siri AI, Apple Intelligence to eligible iPhone: What's new

Apple has started rolling out iOS 27 to eligible iPhone models in India, bringing the company's new Siri AI and a wider set of Apple Intelligence features to users. The update also introduces changes to Photos, Safari, Mail, Camera, Shortcuts and Accessibility, alongside new parental controls and system-level improvements. These features were previewed at WWDC 2026, and are now reaching end users.

Alongside the new iOS version, Apple has also released macOS 27, iPadOS 27 and other platform updates.

Siri AI

The biggest change in iOS 27 is Siri AI, Apple's new version of its voice assistant powered by Apple Intelligence. However, Siri AI is still in beta as it rolls out with iOS 27. Apple says it is currently available in English, with support for additional languages expected to expand later.

Siri AI can understand a user's personal context across apps, allowing it to find information in messages, emails, photos and notes. It can also understand what is displayed on the screen and use information from the web to answer questions.

Apple has also added a Siri mode in Camera, which allows users to point the iPhone at an object or scene and ask questions about what they see. Visual Intelligence can similarly analyse information on the screen and help users search for or act on it.

Another addition is Write with Siri, which can generate text from a natural-language request or suggest changes to existing text. In Mail and Messages, Siri can also adapt its writing to the user's usual punctuation and tone. Apple says Siri can automatically proofread text as users type across the system and in most third-party apps.

iOS 27 also adds a dedicated Siri app, where users can view previous conversations, continue a conversation across Apple devices and start new ones. The feature is designed to work through both typed and spoken interactions.

For India, Siri AI is currently available in English. Apple's feature availability page lists English (India) among the supported variants, while Hindi and other Indian languages are not currently listed for Siri AI.

Apple Intelligence gets new tools across iOS 27

New Apple Intelligence-powered tools are also being added to several iPhone apps and experiences. However, Apple says some server-dependent Intelligence features have daily usage limits. These can vary depending on the feature, request complexity, system demand and other factors.

The new tools include:

Photos: Spatial Reframing allows users to change the composition of a photo after it has been taken. Extend can expand an image beyond its edges, while Clean Up can remove larger objects with improved results.

Image Playground: A new generative model can create images in different styles, including photorealistic images. Users can also modify images using touch and natural-language prompts and create Lock Screen wallpapers and Contact Posters.

Safari: Apple Intelligence can organise tabs by topic, monitor webpages for changes such as price drops or product restocks, and create custom extensions from natural-language descriptions.

Calendar: Describe an event lets users create a calendar entry using natural language, with details such as the time, location, invitees and title filled in using Apple Intelligence.

Mail: Suggestions in Mail can use the context of emails to help users take actions, such as getting directions to a restaurant mentioned in a booking.

Call Context: When users are speaking to certain businesses, the Phone app can surface relevant information from other apps, such as a confirmation code or reservation number.

Shortcuts: Describe a Shortcut lets users create or refine shortcuts using natural language.

Home: Video descriptions can summarise what is happening in HomeKit Secure Video recordings for eligible iCloud+ users. Camera clip search can also find specific moments from recorded footage using natural-language searches.

Accessibility: VoiceOver gets more detailed image understanding for photos, charts and screenshots, while Accessibility Reader adds improved text formatting, summaries, images, tables and translation. Magnifier also gets conversational visual assistance.

Which iPhones get Siri AI and Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence and Siri AI in iOS 27 are available on:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Beside these models, Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI will be available on the newly launched iPhone models:

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Duo

Other iOS 27 changes

Beyond Apple Intelligence, iOS 27 brings several system and app changes.

Apple says app launches on iPhone can be up to 30 per cent faster, photos can load up to 70 per cent faster after being taken and AirDrop transfers can be up to 80 per cent faster. Search across Spotlight, Photos and Mail has also been updated, while Mail gets a new ranking system for Top Hits.

The Liquid Glass interface gets a new appearance slider in Settings, allowing users to adjust it from ultra-clear to fully tinted. App icons have also been updated.

Other changes include full-resolution sharing through iCloud Shared Albums, support for perimenopause and menopause in Cycle Tracking, Custom EQ for AirPods and an enhanced Flyover experience in Apple Maps.

Apple has also improved connectivity between Wi-Fi and cellular networks. On iPhone and iPad, large photos and videos sent through Messages over low-bandwidth connections no longer prevent subsequent text messages from being sent.

iOS 27 also brings new controls for parents managing children's iPhones. Parents can choose the apps a child can access during setup and add more apps later. Other child safety features include Ask to Browse, Communication Safety, and redesigned Screen Time management.

Which iPhones get iOS 27?

The iOS 27 update is available as a free software update on the following iPhones:

iPhone Duo

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone SE second generation and later

iOS 26: How to update