Snow Moon 2025: Will this lunar event be visible in India? Check details

Skygazers! Prepare to witness the stunning Snow Moon, a celestial event set to grace the night sky on February 12. This astronomical event is named after the heavy snowfall that commonly occurs during this month.

The time when bear cubs are born is referred to as the Bear Moon, which is also the name given to this celestial event. Storm Moon, Ice Moon, and Snow Moon are other common names for this stunning celestial event in Celtic and Old English traditions.

What is a Snow Moon?

The name of February's Snow Moon comes from the month's heavy amount of snowfall. Some Native American tribes referred to it as the Bear Moon, which represents the birth of bear cubs, while others dubbed it the Hungry Moon, which represents mid-winter food shortages. It was also referred to as the Storm Moon, Ice Moon, or Snow Moon in Old English and Celtic traditions.

Given that February is frequently the snowiest month in the US, the phrase "Snow Moon" has its roots in Native American and European customs. To emphasize the difficulties of winter, some civilizations also call it the Hunger Moon or Storm Moon. The Snow Moon will be seen in the constellation of Leo this year.

Will India be able to see the Snow Moon?

This spectacular celestial event comes shortly after the moon's brief eclipse of Mars, according to Space.com. Skygazers in India can get a peek of this captivating lunar event, known as the Snow Moon, according to Time and Date.

The next Snow Moon will be visible on February 2, 2026, according to the Time and Date. At 3:39 am IST, skygazers will be able to witness this spectacle. Notably, Snow Moon times differ depending on the time zone.

Snow Moon 2025: When and where to watch?

Snow Moon will be visible in the sky on February 12 at 7:23 pm IST. Today's sky will be illuminated by this year's second full moon, which is known as the Snow Moon. This year, the Snow Moon can be seen in the constellation of Leo.

February 12, when it will rise in the east at sunset and peak at midnight, is the best time to see the Snow Moon. If you miss it, you can see a nearly full moon on February 11 and 13.

Snow Moon 2025: US time

New Yorkers interested in astronomy can watch the lunar display at the given time. Shortly after sunset at 5:26 pm EST, the moon will rise at 5:41 pm. The moon will rise in Los Angeles at 5:57 pm PST, just after sunset at 5:33 pm PST. On Wednesday, February 12, the snow moon reaches its full brightness at 8:53 am EST.