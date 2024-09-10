Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro gaming console may launch on Sept 10: What to expect

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro is expected to be powered by a new AMD Ryzen Accelerated processing unit (APU) with support for 8K resolution output

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 1:49 PM IST
Sony is set to host a “Technical Presentation” on September 10 for PlayStation, where it is anticipated to unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro gaming console. Although Sony has not officially confirmed the launch of a new Pro model, the company’s blog post has indicated that the presentation will centre on “PS5 and innovations in gaming technology.”

PlayStation’s official account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has shared details about the upcoming event. The live presentation will begin at 8 AM PT (8:30 PM IST) and will be hosted by Mark Cerny, Lead Architect of the PS5. The event will be streamed live on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel for a global audience. The video can also be viewed via the embed at the end of this article.

PlayStation 5 Pro: What to expect

The anticipated PS5 Pro is expected to be an enhancement rather than a successor to the existing PS5 console. It is likely to feature minor design changes, such as black stripes on the white flanks, while retaining a similar overall design and size to the current PS5 consoles.
In terms of performance, Sony is expected to introduce significant upgrades with a new AMD Ryzen Accelerated Processing Unit (APU). This single chip combines a central processing unit (CPU) and a graphics processing unit (GPU). The new APU is likely to enhance graphic support and ray tracing capabilities, leading to improved in-game graphics performance with better light and shadow rendering. Additionally, the PS5 Pro may support 8K resolution graphic output.

PlayStation Technical Presentation: Livestream

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

