iPhone 16 series: Apple discontinues iPhone 15 Pros, cuts price on these

With Apple discontinuing iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 series is the only option in the lineup that supports Apple Intelligence features

Harsh Shivam
Sep 10 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series on September 9, Apple has discontinued several older-generation iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, the prices of the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models have been reduced by Rs 10,000. With the discontinuation of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 series is now the only option in the lineup that supports Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 16 series will be available for pre-order in India from September 13, with general availability starting from September 20.

Discontinued iPhone models

Apple has discontinued the following models:
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 13
Price reductions for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Apple has reduced the prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The base iPhone 15 model is now priced at Rs 69,900, down from Rs 79,900. The iPhone 15 Plus is now available from Rs 79,900, reduced from its previous price of Rs 89,900.

Price reductions for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have also been cut. The base iPhone 14, previously priced at Rs 69,900, is now available from Rs 59,900. The iPhone 14 Plus now starts at Rs 69,900, Rs 10,000 less than its previous price.

iPhone 16 series: India pricing

iPhone 16
  • 128GB storage: Rs 79,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 89,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 109,900
iPhone 16 Plus
  • 128GB storage: Rs 89,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 99,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 119,900
iPhone 16 Pro
  • 128GB storage: Rs 119,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 129,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 149,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 169,900
iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • 256GB storage: Rs 144,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 164,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 184,900
Sep 10 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

