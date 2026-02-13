Sony PS Plus game catalogue for February: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Neva, more

Sony unveiled the February lineup of the PlayStation Plus game catalogue at the State of Play event that was hosted on February 12. The lineup features renowned titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Neva, Disney Pixar Wall-E, Rugby 25, and more. Additionally, apart from this lineup, Sony has confirmed during the State of Play event that the God of War Sons of Sparta is now available for PS5 players.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalogue

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 reunites Peter Parker and Miles Morales for a new PS5 adventure set in Marvel’s New York. Players can switch between both heroes, using expanded traversal options such as Web Wings and distinct combat abilities. The story introduces Venom as a central antagonist, placing the city and those close to the Spider-Men at risk.

Rugby 25 (PS5, PS4) Rugby 25 aims to deliver a comprehensive rugby simulation, featuring club and international competitions. The game includes an extensive roster of teams and officially modelled venues, alongside strategic gameplay systems designed to reflect the sport’s intensity. Players can manage or compete with top-tier clubs and national squads. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in blue, violet and more colours Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5) Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown revives the open-world racing series 13 years after its last main entry. The game features over 30 manufacturers, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Bugatti, spanning classic cars to modern hypercars. Players can join either the Streets or the Sharps factions and compete in clan-based races to progress and unlock rewards.

Neva (PS5, PS4) Neva is an action-adventure title from the team behind Gris. It follows Alba and a wolf cub bound together after a traumatic event, travelling through a fading world. As the wolf matures, their relationship evolves, shaping gameplay and narrative. The journey focuses on survival, companionship and resilience in a crumbling landscape. Season: A Letter to the Future (PS5, PS4) Season: A Letter to the Future is a third-person atmospheric adventure centred on a bicycle road trip. Players leave home to document memories before a looming cataclysm. Using tools to record sound, visuals and stories, they explore communities and uncover layers of culture, history and ecology in a changing world.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PS4) Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin continues the turn-based RPG spin-off set in the Monster Hunter universe. Players take on the role of a Rider, bonding with Monsties to battle alongside them. The story follows Red’s grandchild and a mysterious Rathalos egg, unfolding into a journey about legacy, friendship and looming danger. Venba (PS5) Venba is a narrative-driven cooking game centred on an Indian mother who relocates to Canada in the 1980s. As she restores damaged family recipes, players prepare traditional dishes while engaging in branching conversations. The story explores themes of migration, identity, family and belonging through food and everyday life.