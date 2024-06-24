Soon, Android users could check calls and texts in Start menu on Windows 11

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature that will allow Android smartphone users to connect and access their smartphones directly from the Start menu on their Windows 11 PCs. With this feature, users will be able to view their phone’s battery and connectivity status from the Start menu and even access phone messages, calls and photos.

Microsoft in its recent update on Windows Insider Blog said that the feature is gradually rolling out to the select users who have enrolled into the Windows Insider community. While the feature is currently compatible only with Android smartphones, the company said that iOS support for it will be coming at a later date.

