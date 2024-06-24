Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Android users could check calls and texts in Start menu on Windows 11

The updated Phone Link is rolling out to select users enrolled on Windows Insider with Android compatibility. iOS compatibility to arrive at a later date

Microsoft Phone Link
Image: Microsoft
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
Microsoft is rolling out a new feature that will allow Android smartphone users to connect and access their smartphones directly from the Start menu on their Windows 11 PCs. With this feature, users will be able to view their phone’s battery and connectivity status from the Start menu and even access phone messages, calls and photos.

Microsoft in its recent update on Windows Insider Blog said that the feature is gradually rolling out to the select users who have enrolled into the Windows Insider community. While the feature is currently compatible only with Android smartphones, the company said that iOS support for it will be coming at a later date.

Phone Link on Start menu: How to set up

To access the feature, the PC needs to be running Windows 11 while Android version 8 or newer is required on the smartphones. It should also be noted that both the smartphone and the PC need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

  • In the search box on the taskbar, type Phone Link, and then select the Phone Link from the results.
  • Sign in using your Microsoft account if you have not already signed in with Windows.
  • On your smartphone download and install the “Link to Windows” app through Google Play Store and sign-in using the same Microsoft account.
  • On your PC select the “I have the Link to Windows app ready” check box, and then select “Pair with QR code”.
  • On the Phone Link app on your smartphone select “Link your phone and PC” option and then continue.
  • Use the in-app camera to scan the QR code displayed on your PC. Follow the prompts on the app and select done.
  • Explore the new Phone Link section as a floating bar next to the Start menu on your PC.
  • To manage this new section go to settings> Personalisation> Start

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

