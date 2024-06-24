Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola Edge 50 Ultra goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Starting 12 pm, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be available on the company's website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets in India

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone is set to go on sale in India on June 24 at 12 noon. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), the Edge 50 Ultra smartphone comes in different styles and finishes, including a variant with FSC-certified real wood finish. Motorola has also incorporated various generative artificial intelligence features into the smartphone that it calls “moto AI”. These features include “AI Magic Canvas” for generating images based on text prompts and “StyleSync” for generating personalised themes.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Price and variants

12GB RAM (LPDDR5x) + 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage: Rs 59,999

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be available in real wood finish design, referred to as Nordic Wood, along with vegan leather finish in two pantone validated colours – Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Availability and offers

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 24 from 12PM on the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets including Reliance Digital.

Motorola is offering a discount of Rs 5,000 as part of the introductory offer. Additionally, customers can avail discounts up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC and ICICI bank cards. There is also an option for an equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 12 months.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 2500nits peak brightness, Pantone Validated, HDR10+
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset
RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM
Storage: 512GB UFS 4.0
Rear camera: 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, 64MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide
Front camera: 50MP autofocus
Battery: 4,500 mAh
Charging: 125W wired and 50W wireless, 10W power sharing
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68
OS: Android 14 based HelloUI

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

