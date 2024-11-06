Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Soon, WhatsApp will allow reverse image search through Google: Details here

Reportedly, Meta is integrating Google's reverse image search functionality into WhatsApp for Android

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:20 AM IST
Meta is reportedly developing a new feature for WhatsApp that enables users to search shared images directly on the web. According to WABetaInfo, this feature will allow users to verify the authenticity of images received on WhatsApp, helping to identify if they have been manipulated or misrepresented. Currently, the feature is available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android and is accessible to select users for testing.
 
WhatsApp Image Web Search: Details
 
The new "Search on web" option for images within WhatsApp allows users to send an image to Google for reverse image searching. This feature is akin to Google’s existing reverse image search, but its integration within WhatsApp makes it more convenient. Users can perform the search without needing to download the image and re-upload it to Google via a separate app or browser, as the option is directly available in WhatsApp.
The feature aims to enhance transparency around the content shared in WhatsApp conversations. A quick reverse image search on Google provides users with additional context for the images they receive, allowing them to determine if an image has been altered or presented out of context.

Search on Web option in WhatsApp (Source: WABetaInfo)
WhatsApp Image Web Search: How-to
  • Open the image received in a conversation.
  • Tap on the three-dot button in the top-right corner.
  • Select the "Search on web" option from the overflow menu.
  • Tap “Search” in the pop-up window to initiate a reverse image search on Google.
Within the pop-up window, WhatsApp clarifies that images sent to Google for web search remain confidential and are not shared with Meta.
 
WhatsApp Image Web Search: Availability
 
The feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.23.13, which can be accessed via the Google Play Store by select beta testers. WhatsApp reportedly plans a broader roll-out for the feature in the coming weeks. Currently, there is no information on when the feature might become available on WhatsApp for iOS.
First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

