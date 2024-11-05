Tech wrap Nov 5: iOS 18.2 beta, Realme GT7 Pro launched, Xbox AI Agent

Apple has released the second developer beta for iOS 18.2, adding new Apple Intelligence enhancements to supported iPhones. These updates feature ChatGPT options in the Settings app and expanded functionality for the Image Playground tool across native apps like Notes. Other updates include location-sharing in Find My, a new Camera Control function for the iPhone 16 series, among various other refinements.

Realme has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the GT7 Pro, in China. Featuring Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), the Realme GT7 Pro is equipped with a 6500mAh battery. The device runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15, and introduces new artificial intelligence features, including tools for image editing and gaming graphics enhancement.

Microsoft has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered virtual agent for Xbox, designed to help with gaming-related support queries. The Xbox Support Virtual Agent enables players to pose questions via text and voice inputs, with answers drawn from Xbox Support resources. Currently in the testing phase, the AI agent is available as a preview for select Xbox Insider Program participants.

Acer, the Taiwanese electronics brand, has rolled out its latest Iconia Tab Android tablets in India, comprising the 8.7-inch Iconia Tab iM9-12M and the 10.36-inch Iconia Tab iM10-22. Acer highlights that both models balance performance with portability, offering up to 10 hours of battery life for video playback. Both tablets also support dual SIM 4G LTE connectivity.

Samsung is reportedly developing a Notification Summary feature, inspired by Apple Intelligence, for its Galaxy AI tools suite. According to a report from 9To5Google, this upcoming feature will allow Samsung Galaxy users to view a summary of notifications at a glance.

ASUS is said to be planning a major display enhancement for its next ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphone. Android Authority reports that details have emerged on Weibo, indicating the ROG Phone 9 may support a refresh rate of up to 185Hz—a milestone for any smartphone.

Apple Inc. is investigating a potential move into the smart glasses market through an internal study of existing products, signalling interest in competing with Meta Platforms Inc. in this growing field.

OpenAI is progressing toward a structural shift from a non-profit to a for-profit business model, engaging in preliminary discussions with regulators as it pursues this transformation for the $157 billion company.

South Korea's privacy authority imposed a fine of 21.6 billion won ($15 million) on Meta for illegally collecting sensitive user data from Facebook, including details on users' political views and sexual orientation, and sharing it with thousands of advertisers.

Drone technology company Marut Dronetech has announced securing $6.2 million in Series A funding from Lok Capital. The company is working to create a robust ecosystem to support drone adoption across various industries in India.