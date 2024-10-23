Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it is making it easier to privately add and manage contacts from any device. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to add contacts only from their mobile device by either typing in a phone number or scanning a QR code. With the new feature, users will be able to add and manage contacts on WhatsApp Web, Windows, and eventually other linked devices via their keyboard. ALSO READ: WhatsApp starts rolling out chat-specific themes to select users: Report Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp WhatsApp is introducing a new method to save contacts exclusively within the app. With a built-in contact manager, users can now store contacts without relying on their smartphone's address book. However, WhatsApp is offering the option to sync contacts saved within the app with the phone's address book.

This new feature is particularly helpful for users sharing a phone with others or those wishing to separate personal and business contacts while accessing multiple WhatsApp accounts on the device. Contacts saved to WhatsApp will be restored if the user loses their phone or changes devices. Additionally, users will be able to manage and save contacts by usernames. “Usernames on WhatsApp will add an extra degree of privacy so that you don’t need to share your phone number when messaging someone,” WhatsApp stated. For context, Signal also allows phone-number-free use of the app.

More From This Section

In related news, Meta is reportedly working on a new feature to improve the personalization of Meta AI on WhatsApp, tailoring it to better match user preferences. With this feature, Meta AI will automatically retain specific details shared by users, enabling it to provide more personalised responses based on learned preferences.