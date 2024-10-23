Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp makes it easier to add, manage contacts within app from any device

WhatsApp makes it easier to add, manage contacts within app from any device

With a built-in contact manager, WhatsApp is rolling out a new way to save contacts exclusively within the app, independent of the smartphone's address book

WhatsApp makes it easier to add, manage contacts within app from any device
WhatsApp makes it easier to add, manage contacts within app from any device
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it is making it easier to privately add and manage contacts from any device. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to add contacts only from their mobile device by either typing in a phone number or scanning a QR code. With the new feature, users will be able to add and manage contacts on WhatsApp Web, Windows, and eventually other linked devices via their keyboard.
WhatsApp is introducing a new method to save contacts exclusively within the app. With a built-in contact manager, users can now store contacts without relying on their smartphone's address book. However, WhatsApp is offering the option to sync contacts saved within the app with the phone's address book.

This new feature is particularly helpful for users sharing a phone with others or those wishing to separate personal and business contacts while accessing multiple WhatsApp accounts on the device. Contacts saved to WhatsApp will be restored if the user loses their phone or changes devices. Additionally, users will be able to manage and save contacts by usernames. “Usernames on WhatsApp will add an extra degree of privacy so that you don’t need to share your phone number when messaging someone,” WhatsApp stated. For context, Signal also allows phone-number-free use of the app.

More From This Section

Apple iPad mini 7 goes on sale in India: Check price, variants, and offers

Tech wrap Oct 22: Qualcomm SD 8 Elite chip unveiled, iOS 18.1 RC in beta

Data centre capacity to more than double to 2,100 MW by FY27: ICRA

ASUS ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip launching on Nov 19: Details

Realme to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite powered GT 7 Pro in India next month

In related news, Meta is reportedly working on a new feature to improve the personalization of Meta AI on WhatsApp, tailoring it to better match user preferences. With this feature, Meta AI will automatically retain specific details shared by users, enabling it to provide more personalised responses based on learned preferences.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Oct 21: OnePlus 13 launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE, WhatsApp

Soon, Meta AI will remember details shared by users on WhatsApp: Report

Meta introduces 'Instagram Profile Card': Know what is it and how it works

Trai pushes for OTT app regulation: Why WhatsApp and Telegram are in focus

Meta lays off employees across units at WhatsApp, Instagram, Reality Labs

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp featuresWhatsApp update

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story