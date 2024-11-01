Tech wrap Nov 1: OnePlus 13 launch, ChatGPT Search, WhatsApp Lists, more

OnePlus, based in China, has unveiled its latest flagship model, the OnePlus 13, within its domestic market. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the smartphone also includes a camera system developed in collaboration with Swedish optics firm Hasselblad. Notably, the new model incorporates a larger battery while maintaining a thinner build than the previous version. Global availability is projected by the end of this year, with an expected launch in India in early 2025.

OpenAI has announced several updates for ChatGPT, including a feature that allows the chatbot to conduct web searches in a manner akin to traditional search engines like Google. Furthermore, OpenAI is rolling out ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode for desktop applications on Mac and Windows. Although these new features are already becoming accessible to users, more enhancements are anticipated, particularly for Apple devices. System-wide integration into Apple’s Intelligence tools, including Writing Tools and Siri, is slated for next month.

Meta has rolled out a new feature, "Lists," on WhatsApp to help users organise their chats more effectively. This addition allows users to create custom filters for sorting conversations. Following the earlier rollout of chat filters this year, Meta is further enhancing organisational capabilities by adding new custom categories. According to an update on the WhatsApp blog, the Lists feature has started rolling out to users and will be widely available in the coming weeks.

More From This Section

Google is set to alter its annual Android operating system release schedule with plans for more frequent updates. As outlined on the Android Developers Blog, Google has planned two releases in 2025: a significant update in the second quarter and a minor update towards the end of the year. This suggests that Android 16 could see an early 2025 release.

OnePlus has introduced the open beta of its OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, for testing purposes in India. As confirmed on the OnePlus Community page, this updated user interface is accessible for trial on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R devices within the country. However, participation in this open beta will be limited to users who register for the OnePlus Beta program before November 5.

Microsoft has reportedly postponed the release of the Recall feature for its Windows-based Copilot Plus AI PCs. In a statement to The Verge, the tech giant from the U.S. explained it was taking extra time to enhance the user experience. The Recall feature is now expected to begin its rollout in December.

Samsung has announced its upcoming Galaxy S25 series will launch in the first half of 2025. In its recent earnings call, as reported by Gadget 360, Samsung confirmed plans to release the Galaxy S25 series during the "first half of next year" and also hinted at efforts to develop a more cost-effective foldable smartphone.

Apple has achieved record-breaking revenue in India, reporting double-digit growth in iPad sales in the September 2024 quarter, according to senior company officials.

AI industry leader OpenAI has introduced a transformative update to ChatGPT, enabling it to browse the internet and provide real-time information. This positions ChatGPT as a potential rival to Google, offering users a fresh, AI-powered approach to online search.

Leading tech and e-commerce firms, including Google, Meta, Amazon, and Flipkart, collectively achieved over Rs 60,000 crore in ad revenue during the 2023-24 fiscal year. This figure reflects a 9 per cent increase from Rs 55,053 crore in the previous fiscal year, based on Registrar of Companies filings.

Ahead of its busiest sales period, Apple Inc has raised investor concerns with a conservative revenue outlook and persistent challenges in the highly competitive Chinese market.

OpenAI is launching a search engine powered by ChatGPT that could place the AI company in direct competition with Google, potentially altering the landscape of internet traffic for news, sports scores, and other real-time updates.