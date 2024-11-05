Blocked accounts can now see your public posts on X; what you need to know

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has rolled out a new update that allows blocked users to view public posts but continues to restrict interactions. Earlier, blocking someone on X meant they could not view any of the blocker’s content, private or public, nor could they send direct messages (DMs), reply to posts, or interact in any way. However, the new feature ensures public posts are available for everyone to see on the platform.

How does blocking work on X?

Blocking remains accessible through a few simple steps — users must press the three-dot button at the top right of a post, select ‘Block,’ and confirm the action. X’s blocking feature differs from the ‘mute’ option, which also limits engagement but doesn’t fully prevent interaction.

How does the latest 'block' feature work?

Under the revised system, blocked accounts won’t receive an alert indicating they’ve been blocked, but if they attempt to visit the blocker’s profile, they’ll see a ‘Blocked’ button in place of the typical ‘Follow’ option.

"If your posts are set to public, accounts you have blocked can see your posts. However, they cannot engage (like, reply, repost, etc.) with your posts," the website states.

Although public posts from blocked accounts will not appear in the blocker’s timeline, there is an exception: if a mutual connection tags the blocked account, the tagged post may still be visible on the timeline.

Users can still access a blocked profile’s public posts directly by selecting ‘Yes, view profile’ when prompted.

New privacy policy enables AI data use on X

In addition to block feature changes, X recently updated its Privacy Policy to allow the use of user posts for training artificial intelligence (AI) models by third-party collaborators. The updated policy, set to take effect on November 15, will allow X to indefinitely store user data and use it to generate revenue.

As part of the new privacy guidelines, X’s Privacy Policy now includes a link guiding users to account settings; however, there is currently no option to opt out of data sharing for AI purposes.

Political advertising and transparency on X

X's latest change comes as part of Musk’s ongoing efforts to reshape the platform.

ALSO READ: US Presidential Election 2024: Date, time, results, and where to watch These changes also come at a critical time as the United States gets ready to vote for its next president. The US presidential election, on November 5, will see a high-stakes race between Vice President Kamala Harris, representing the Democratic Party, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

Find special coverage on US Presidential Elections here: US Presidential Elections 2024 Amid these updates, X faced criticism for delays in refreshing its political ad transparency records, which detail political spending by politicians and Political Action Committees (PACs) on the platform. While X is not legally required to update its ads library, this practice has become a standard expectation among major tech companies. The last recorded update was on October 25, missing the platform's usual schedule of every two business days. The delayed disclosures have prompted concerns regarding transparency on X.

Musk’s platform plays a critical role in informing voters, as politicians and advocacy groups increasingly turn to social media to connect with audiences.