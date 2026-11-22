In September this year, TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak told Business Standard that the board was continuing to evaluate applications for its second cohort but was awaiting additional capital before entering into funding agreements with selected companies. “We cannot enter into an agreement with a company if we don’t have funds, so we are waiting for further funds. But our second cohort is already in process. Once we get the funds, we will announce that. So, we have not stopped our evaluation process,” Pathak said.