Regulated companies are increasingly considering how to keep domain-specific models within their firewalls, sometimes at a departmental level. A bank, for instance, may want a model for its finance department that keeps sensitive data inside. That does not mean banks will stop using frontier AI models.

As I said, frontier labs and their deployment teams are squeezing the consulting end of the spectrum by delivering working code rather than just strategy decks. There is overlap between what they do and what we do. The distinction is that their work is often in an isolated environment. They may not understand the industry domain or the brownfield environment. We can take that prototype further.