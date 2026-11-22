Chennai-based OrbitAID Aerospace, a space tech startup working on satellite life-extension services, plans to conduct India's first commercial on-orbit satellite refuelling mission by the end of 2027, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sakthikumar Ramachandran told Business Standard.

As a precursor, the firm is set to conduct its first refuelling demonstration mission next month.

Last January, it planned AayulSAT, the country’s first satellite refuelling payload aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s PSLV-C62 mission. However, an anomaly during the end of the third stage of the launch vehicle derailed the mission.

OrbitAID has rebuilt its spacecraft within six months and expects to have a demonstration mission in December. "This will be India's first in-orbit docking and refuelling demonstration. We will have our commercial mission by the end of 2027," Ramachandran said.