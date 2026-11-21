India's cyber agency said on Friday it had reported unauthorised transactions at service providers ​for banking and financial services entities, ​and also at technology service providers supporting government-linked payments.

Payment fraud incidents extended beyond the financial sector to vendors and partner payout platforms, cyber agency CERT-In said in an advisory on Friday.

Attackers altered business records or approval relationships and then used legitimate payment processes, it said. It did not say how much money had been improperly paid out, or by whom.

The agency ‌also said that it identified the use of AI-driven frameworks in cyberattacks across different sectors, and issued several recommendations for government organisations, non-financial payout platforms and technology service providers.