Tata Electronics pips Foxconn in India iPhone exports worth $26.3 billion

Over the five-year period, exports were clearly the main focus for Apple Inc. The numbers tell the story: exports accounted for 73.6 per cent of the total production value of iPhones assembled in the country, with the remainder coming from the domestic market.

For a company which sold very few iPhones imported from China to cater to the domestic market, the PLI period saw a boom in iPhone sales supported by attractive exchange offers and discounts, and changing consumer preference for premium phones.

As a result, iPhones valued at $18.6 billion (₹176,680 crore) were sold in the domestic market in the five-year period — a clear reflection why the company has been able to increase both its value and now volume share in the domestic sweepstakes. In the first quarter of 2026, for instance, iPhone 17 was the top-selling brand in volumes, with a 4 per cent share, despite a price tag of over ₹82,900. The iPhone 16 was the sixth-highest seller, with a 2 per cent volume share, according to Counterpoint Research data.