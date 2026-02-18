Tech leaders hail AI Impact Summit, echo PM Modi's 'force multiplier' view

The AI-India Impact Summit 2026 strengthens India's role as a key platform for shaping the global AI agenda. Anchored in the Seven Chakras and the Three Sutras of People, Planet, and Progress, the Summit advances a development-oriented framework for artificial intelligence.

By linking policy with implementation and innovation with public purpose, the Summit establishes a structured approach to responsible AI deployment. It aligns technological advancement with inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The Summit positions India as a convenor and partner in global AI cooperation, supporting shared standards, collaborative frameworks, and scalable solutions for public good. It marks a transition from dialogue to delivery, reinforcing India's commitment to responsible, inclusive, and development-focused AI pathways.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind has appreciated India for hosting the seminal Global AI Impact, noting that it comes at an opportune time as the world is on the cusp of Artificial Generative Intelligence. The DeepMind CEO highlighted several areas where AI is making strides and underscored the importance of the AI Summit in promoting global dialogue and cooperation to mitigate risks that may arise from the technology. Demis Hassabis hailed the gathering of the top minds from India and across the world at the Summit and said, "We are at a threshold moment where Artificial Generative Intelligence is on the horizon in the next 5-8 years. So this summit comes at a critical moment as we start seeing more autonomous AI systems. The opportunities are incredible."

He highlighted the avenues where AI can play a crucial role-- science, medicine, climate change, human health. "AI is going to be the most transformative technology in human history that's just on the horizon now and it is going to affect everybody across the world. It's very important to have summits like this to bring the international community together to make sure the opportunities benefit the whole world and how do we mitigate the risks- which would need international cooperation and the first step to that is to have international dialogue," he said. Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and chairman of Axilor Ventures emphasised that the true impact of AI will be determined by the applications built and deployed using the technology.

"I believe that we can become the top three in the world in different aspects of AI. The impact of AI will be through the applications that we deploy using AI. India is a huge country with a large number of applications and a large number of developers. At the application level, India can actually become number one," Gopalakrishnan said, underlining the country's strength in building and deploying AI-driven solutions. The Tech leaders were echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the diffusion and deployment of AI in India. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Prime Minister noted that Artificial Intelligence is a force multiplier which will further help push the boundaries "of what we thought possible".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is confident that by "combining innovation with inclusion", AI will strengthen India's workforce. "I understand the concern of our youth about AI-driven disruptions in the job market. Preparation is the best antidote to fear. That is why we have been investing in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future. The Government has launched one of the most ambitious skilling initiatives in the world. We're not approaching this as a future problem but we're treating it as a present imperative," PM Modi said. "I view AI as a force-multiplier which will further help us push the boundaries of what we thought possible. It will help doctors and teachers and lawyers to reach out to and help a larger group of people," he added.

The Prime Minister said that history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. "Its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. While some jobs may be redefined, digital transformation will also add new tech jobs to India's economy. For centuries, there have been fears that innovation and technological revolutions will eliminate jobs. Yet history teaches us that whenever innovation happens, new opportunities emerge. The same will be true in the age of AI," he said. The Prime Minister said India is already well-equipped to adapt to this change. In the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Index 2025, India ranked 3rd, reflecting strong growth in AI R & D, talent, and economy.