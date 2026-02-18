Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit expo amid controversy

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased.
Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog labeled "Orion" at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.