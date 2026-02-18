Associate Sponsors

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit expo amid controversy

Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made and not an in-house innovation

Galgotias University faced huge backlash and accusations of misrepresenting imported tech as its own | Image credit: Khalid Anzar
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased.

Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog labeled "Orion" at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

The sources said Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the expo immediately.

Galgotias University faced huge backlash and accusations of misrepresenting imported tech as its own. Following the controversy, the university came out with a statement.

Topics :India AI Impact Summitartifical intelligence

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

