Samsung tweaks Galaxy camera features, set to be unveiled on February 25

Samsung is set to unveil the anticipated Galaxy S26 series at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on February 25. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased a range of AI features that it said are “designed to unify photo and video capturing, editing, and sharing into one intuitive system.” The initial teasers and details seem to focus mainly on Galaxy AI. These AI-powered features strike an uncanny resemblance to the existing Galaxy AI features that are available to Samsung Galaxy S25 series users. According to the blog post, these AI-powered enhancements aim to deliver a refreshed camera experience.

Samsung Galaxy Camera experience: Details Samsung has released two teaser videos demonstrating how the Galaxy features work. In one example, users can restore missing parts of objects in an image, such as fixing a cake with a bite taken out. In another, a roughly sketched spaceship is transformed into a realistic spaceship within the photo. The company said that the feature will allow users to change day to night in seconds and combine multiple photos into one single image. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10a to launch on Feb 18, pre-orders to begin today: Details According to Samsung, these kinds of edits usually require professional skills or long hours of work. With Galaxy AI, the company claims users will be able to do this directly on their phone, simply by typing what they want.

Samsung describes this as the next step for its Galaxy camera system. Instead of taking photos, the camera will now handle capturing, editing and sharing in one connected experience. As per the company, the goal is to reduce the need to switch between apps or use complicated editing tools. The company also said that the new camera system will be its brightest yet, helping users take better photos even in low light. On Tuesday, Samsung released another teaser for the Galaxy S26 series, expanding on the privacy display feature it introduced in January. The video shows a woman using her phone while someone next to her tries to look at her screen. Once the “Zero-Peeking Privacy” toggle is turned on, the screen goes black from the side, blocking their view.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and where Date: February 25

Location: San Francisco

Time: 11:30 pm IST

Online livestream: Samsung Newsroom and Samsung YouTube channel Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect Samsung’s teasers suggest that the Galaxy S26 lineup will likely focus heavily on refining its camera design while keeping the broader aesthetic familiar. The company appears to be standardising a new camera island look across its 2026 flagship range, with promotional hints such as “CLOSER,” “GROOVE,” and “GLOW” pointing towards photography-centric upgrades. As per the previous report, alleged leaked images of Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus indicate only subtle visual changes compared to their predecessors. The most noticeable update is said to be a refreshed camera module, while the rest of the design remains largely in line with last year’s models.

Hardware-wise, both phones are expected to run either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the market. They are likely to feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The S26 Plus may come with a 6.7-inch flat LTPO M14 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 4,900mAh battery, while the standard S26 could offer a 6.3-inch screen and a 4,300mAh battery. Both are tipped to support Qi2 wireless charging without built-in magnets. ALSO READ: Google I/O 2026 event confirmed to commence on May 19: What to expect

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to retain a familiar overall design, though with a redesigned camera housing and slightly more rounded edges. Reports suggest the S Pen has been tweaked to better align with the updated frame, featuring a tip that matches the phone’s finish, while the rest of the stylus may be available in black or white, depending on the chosen colour variant. The Ultra model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and could include a 200MP primary sensor, supported by 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom instead of a 10MP camera. A 5,000mAh battery is also expected.