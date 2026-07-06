Tech trial, robotic arm, art to feature on India's first pvt orbital rocket

With India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, by Skyroot Aerospace gearing up for take-off, payloads ranging from a robotic arm to technology demonstrations and artwork will be onboard its debut journey.

On its maiden orbital launch, Vikram-1 will carry technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve Space, DCubed and Skyroot's own SCOPE, along with Cosmos Diamonds' artwork Cosmic Bloom and MicroArt. The historic launch, dubbed Mission Aagaman, is the maiden orbital flight of Skyroot's privately developed Vikram-1 rocket.

Also flying aboard Vikram-1 is Embrace (payload mission name), developed by Cosmoserve Space. During the mission, the robotic arm will remain attached to Vikram-1's payload deck while carrying out its planned demonstration. One of the key demonstration payloads on the first flight includes a microscopic artwork of three legendary scientific personalities — C. V. Raman, Vikram Sarabhai and former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

“India's space sector is witnessing a remarkable phase of innovation and entrepreneurship, and missions like Vikram-1 are helping expand opportunities for emerging space companies to demonstrate and scale their technologies," said Ramesh Kumar V, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Grahaa Space.

"We are pleased to be part of this mission through SOLARAS, which represents an important milestone for Grahaa Space as we continue to develop next-generation satellite platforms from India. We are grateful to Skyroot Aerospace for enabling this opportunity and look forward to contributing to the growth of India's space ecosystem," he added.