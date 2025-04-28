Tech Wrap April 28: OnePlus 13s, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, YouTube overviews

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has officially announced that it is preparing to launch a new compact flagship smartphone in India, named the OnePlus 13s. Alongside this announcement, the company disclosed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and sport a 6.32-inch display.

The Galaxy S25 Edge has made another appearance online, this time being spotted on Samsung’s official website. As reported by 9To5Google, Samsung briefly listed the Galaxy S25 Edge on its Canadian website along with pricing details. Although the listing has now been removed, the report preserved important information such as pricing and storage variants.

Google is reportedly working on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video overviews for YouTube. According to an update on its support page, the tech giant revealed that it is experimenting with a feature that uses AI to summarize and highlight clips from videos that could match a user's search queries.

Microsoft has revealed that it will soon introduce three new AI-powered features to its Copilot Plus PCs: Recall, Click to Do, and an enhanced Windows Search. Recall, originally launched with the Copilot Plus PC platform but later withdrawn over security and privacy concerns flagged by early testers, is now set to return alongside other AI enhancements. Microsoft asserts these updates will deliver superior AI experiences.

Google is reportedly gearing up to integrate ultra-wideband (UWB) support into its Find My Device network, allowing users to track compatible devices with much greater precision. The technology giant confirmed to The Verge that UWB support is arriving “very soon.”

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA V), Batman: Arkham City, Ghostrunner, and Infamous Second Son are among the titles set to depart from the PlayStation Plus game catalogue, according to a report by Video Games Chronicle. Over 20 games are scheduled to exit the PS Plus catalogue in May, aligning with the rollout of a new catalogue. Sony has listed these titles under the ‘Last chance to play’ section in the PS Plus app on PlayStation 5.

Advanced Siri capabilities, powered by Apple Intelligence, are anticipated to launch in spring next year, likely with the iOS 19.4 update. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is developing a new architecture for Siri that could be ready by spring 2026. As a result, delayed features like personalized responses, on-screen awareness, and cross-app interactions may finally become available on supported devices next year.

The surge of artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked a new race for visibility within AI chatbots. As the digital landscape shifts rapidly, advertising firms and tech start-ups are racing to help brands improve their presence in AI chatbot-generated results. This trend signals a new chapter for search engine optimization (SEO), as conventional strategies are being reshaped for a future dominated by generative AI.

Picture a workplace where accidents are prevented before they occur, hazardous conditions are instantly flagged, and employee well-being is monitored in real time. Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation, this vision is increasingly becoming reality. In observance of World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2025, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has published a report titled Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalisation at Work.

In 2024, India’s Apple App Store ecosystem facilitated Rs 44,447 crore in billings and sales, according to a report released by Apple and based on a study led by Professor Viswanath Pingali of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. The report highlighted that more than 94 per cent of the billings and sales through the App Store in India went directly to developers, with Apple taking no commission. It also noted that global earnings of India-based developers have tripled over the past five years.

Apple is reportedly making strides in developing its own smart glasses to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. Citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, 9To5Google reports that the smart glasses are codenamed "N50," and Apple plans to incorporate some AI-powered features into the device. Additionally, the company is said to be working on new smart accessories, such as AirPods featuring built-in cameras.

Think back to the 2013 movie Elysium, where a robotic machine cured a critically ill patient in seconds. That science fiction scenario could soon edge closer to reality, with robots performing surgeries—one of the most intricate and demanding tasks traditionally managed by humans. “Robots will surpass good human surgeons within a few years and the best human surgeons within ~5 years,” billionaire Elon Musk stated in a post on X.;’

Apple is reportedly undecided about making its “e” series model a regular part of its annual lineup, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. To recap, the technology giant surprised consumers by unveiling the iPhone 16e, expanding the iPhone 16 series to five models. The iPhone 16e launched in 2025, separate from the main iPhone 16 models released in September 2024. Therefore, the successor to the iPhone 16e may not debut alongside the iPhone 17 series, although this does not definitively rule out the existence of a future iPhone 17e model.