Tech wrap Aug 2: Honor Magic6 Pro, Sony PS Portal, Chrome AI features, more

Honor Magic 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 89,999

Chinese smartphone brand Honor’s India importer HTech on August 2 launched the Magic 6 Pro smartphone in the country. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, the premium flagship smartphone is based on MagicOS 8.0, powered by Android 14, that comes packed with several artificial intelligence features and tools for content generation, image editing and enhancements, and text summarisation. Offered in 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 89,999, the Honor Magic 6 Pro will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select retail stores from August 15. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Japanese electronics major Sony on August 2 announced the launch of PlayStation Portal in India. Dubbed as a remote player for the PlayStation 5 gaming console, the PlayStation Portal supports wireless connectivity and console quality controls. Moreover, there is support for Sony’s acclaimed gaming controller, DualSense, like features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games. Sony said the PlayStation Portal Remote Player lets users play compatible games that they have installed on their consoles without necessitating a TV.

US-based software giant Google’s Chrome browser for desktop is set to get three new features, powered by artificial intelligence using its AI and Gemini models. Among the new additions are Lens integration to make search easier, product comparison from multiple tabs, and smart search through history using text prompts.

OnePlus to debut OnePlus Open Apex Edition in new Crimson Shadow colourway on August 7, announced the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. Launched in 2023, the OnePlus Open is a foldable smartphone based on Android and powered by OxygenOS. The smartphone is set to get new features together with the new colour variant to be up to speed with other foldable devices in 2024.

Google Photos app for Android and iOS is set to get artificial intelligence tools that has been exclusive to select devices at launch. The US-based software giant has announced that Google Photos’ AI editing tools – Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Portrait Light – are coming to all Google Photos users. These will not require a subscription, confirmed Google.

Apple has revised its App Store guidelines with regard to rules related to emulator apps to clearly express allowance for game downloads for PC emulators. Apple has updated the guidelines for app notarization effective for third-party apps that are submitted for distribution outside of the App Store in the European Union. After this, App Store guidelines 4.7, 4.7.2, and 4.7.3 have now become part of the EU notarisation review process. The new guidelines will simplify the approval process for PC emulator apps.

OnePlus Nord 4 is now available on open sale in India. Launched in July, the midrange smartphone from the Chinese brand boasts an aluminium unibody design, reminiscent of the OnePlus 3 series. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM. The OnePlus Nord 4 features media editing tools such as “AI Best Face”, “AI Eraser”, and more. Apart from media editing features both the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Pad 2 will feature productivity-related AI features such as AI Speak, AI summarise, AI Writer, and more.

The Redmi Pad Pro Android tablet, powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, is now available for purchase. Offered in Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity options, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G boasts a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display of 120Hz, quad-speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm port with support for hi-res audio out, 10,000 mAh battery, and Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the Redmi Pad Pro is offered in up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. Alongside, the supported accessories for the Redmi Pad Pro such as Redmi Smart Pen, Keyboard, and Cover are also available for purchase.

The OPPO K12x 5G is now available for purchase in India. Touted by the Chinese smartphone maker as the toughest 5G smartphone in its segment, the OPPO K12x 5G boasts MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone boasts “Splash Touch” technology so users can operate its touchscreen even with wet fingers – said OPPO.

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1q is an enterprise-oriented laptop focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) features, performance, design, and battery life. It is among the first wave of AI laptops in India powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip. This Windows 11 ARM-based laptop introduces Microsoft’s inaugural AI PC features, dubbed Copilot+, exclusively available on Qualcomm platforms, alongside a software suite from HP for a tailored user experience.

Smartphone sales in India exceeded $10 billion in the April-June period of this year, marking the highest figure recorded for the slow April-June period, The Economic Times reported, citing market trackers.