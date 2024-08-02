Google Chrome to get AI features, including Lens integration: Details here

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Among the new additions are Lens integration to make search easier, products comparison from multiple tabs, and smart search through history using text prompts

Google Chrome for desktop
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 1:11 PM IST
US-based software giant Google’s Chrome browser for desktop is set to get three new features, powered by artificial intelligence using its AI and Gemini models. Among the new additions are Lens integration to make search easier, product comparison from multiple tabs, and smart search through history using text prompts. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming AI features coming to Google Chrome for desktops:

Google Lens

Available on Android smartphones, Google Lens is going to be part of the Chrome browser for desktop in the coming days. On smartphones, Google Lens makes it easier to search what you see on the display or through the cameras. The same experience is coming to Chrome browser for desktop, but with enhanced functionality.

Google is integrating Lens into the address bar, allowing users to simply click and drag over anything visible on the open tab to make a quick search. Moreover, Google Lens could be invoked from the right-clock or from the three-dot menu. The experience is going to be similar to Circle-to-Search, which is a gesture-driven feature on select Android devices. On the desktop, however, you can either make a selection and see visual matches and results in the side panel, or even use a multi-search function to refine the search results. The Lens on Chrome for desktops will also support provision to ask follow up questions, which will be answered in a form of AI overview with most relevant information from across the web.

Tab compare

Aimed to enhance shopping experience, the tab compare feature will use AI to generate an overview of products from across multiple open tabs in one place. It will be available in the next few weeks, starting in the US.

Smart history search

Chrome saves history and shows a listing of all the site you have visited. Soon, the Chrome for desktop will make it easier to search for those visited sites in a more natural, conversational way with the help of AI. To do so, Chrome history will get a search option in the address bar where you can type what you could recall and the browser will turn up relevant results from browsing history.
GoogleArtificial intelligenceGoogle ChromeTechnology

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

