Tech Wrap Dec 22: OPPO Reno 15 series, ChatGPT 'Voice' on Mac, Asus Aio PC

OPPO Reno 15 series in India. ChatGPT ends 'Voice' on Mac in Jan. Asus AiO Copilot+ PC launched in India. GhostPairing on WhatsApp. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. Apple MacBook Pro lineup

Tech Wrap December 22
BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
OPPO to launch Reno 15 series in India with Pro Mini model
 
OPPO has officially confirmed that it will bring the Reno 15 series to India. The company said the lineup will consist of three smartphones: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a newly introduced Reno 15 Pro Mini. While the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro have already debuted in China, the Pro Mini variant appears to be planned for select markets, including India.
 
ChatGPT Mac app users won't be able to use 'Voice' after Jan 15
 
OpenAI has announced that the Voice feature in the ChatGPT Mac app will be removed starting January 15, 2026. As noted on the company’s support page, the change could affect users who prefer interacting with ChatGPT through voice instead of typing. While the update has raised concerns among some macOS users, OpenAI said the move is aimed at improving and unifying voice experiences across its platforms.
   
Asus has launched the ASUS VM670KA AiO in India, marking its latest all-in-one PC with Copilot+ features. The system is powered by up to the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor and is designed to support on-device AI tasks available on the Copilot+ PC platform. It comes with a 27-inch Full HD IPS display and also supports touch input, making it suitable for everyday work, entertainment, and basic creative use.
   
India’s cybersecurity agency CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team) has issued a high-risk alert for WhatsApp users, warning about a new account takeover method known as “GhostPairing”. According to the advisory, attackers are misusing WhatsApp’s device-linking feature to gain full access to accounts without requiring passwords, OTPs, or SIM swaps.
   
Samsung is reportedly considering hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in February, during which it is expected to reveal the Galaxy S26 series. A PhoneArena report, citing South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, suggests the event may take place later than Samsung’s usual January schedule. By comparison, the Galaxy S25 series was unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event held on January 22 earlier this year. 
 
Apple is said to be working on a significant update to the MacBook Pro lineup. According to a 9To5Mac report, the company could introduce its first MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen by late 2026 or early 2027. Along with the new display, the upcoming model is expected to feature a refreshed design, next-generation Apple Silicon, and updated connectivity options.
 
  YouTube is reportedly testing a few new design changes across its apps, including YouTube Music and YouTube Shorts. According to a report by 9To5Google, these updates are still being tested and are not available to all users yet. However, they offer a preview of how Google may update the look and everyday experience of its apps in the future.
   
Apple researchers have released a study outlining an AI-driven technology called DarkDiff, which highlights how future iPhones could capture better photos in very low-light situations. The research focuses on how an AI-powered image signal processor (ISP) can recover details directly from raw sensor data that typically gets lost in near-dark conditions.
   
OnePlus is reportedly preparing to add a new compact smartphone to its flagship 15 series. As per Mashable India, the device is expected to be named the OnePlus 15T. Information shared online suggests the phone could run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, with a focus on delivering strong performance in a smaller form factor. The smartphone is also expected to include a 7,000mAh battery.

Topics :Tech NewsOppo IndiaChatGPTSamsung Galaxy smartphonesWhatsApp in India

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

