Tech wrap Jan 20: Instagram update, Microsoft's AI Windows Search, JioCoin

Meta’s Instagram has introduced updates such as increasing the maximum length for Reels. Other changes include a revamped profile grid and a section on the Reels tab showcasing videos liked by friends. Additionally, the platform announced the launch of a new video editing app, "Edits."

Microsoft has unveiled an AI-integrated Windows Search feature for Copilot Plus-based PCs. This feature enhances ease of access to system settings and files by making local searches more intuitive. It is currently available as a preview for selected Windows Insiders with Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Copilot Plus devices.

Reliance Jio has entered the blockchain space through a collaboration with Polygon Labs. As part of this partnership, Web3 capabilities will be embedded into select Jio Platforms applications and services. The first offering from this initiative is “JioCoin,” a blockchain-based reward token available on the JioSphere web browser.

Google has shared the release timeline for Android 16 on its Developers Preview page. The initial beta version is set to launch this month, while the platform is expected to reach its first stability milestone with beta 3 in March. The final stable version could roll out between April and May this year.

Samsung will hold its "Galaxy Unpacked" event on January 22 to unveil the Galaxy S25 series. The devices will feature One UI 7, based on Android 15, incorporating design enhancements and advanced AI functionalities. Other product previews are also anticipated at the event, with launches planned later in the year.

Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce a redesigned Mail app for macOS and iPadOS with the macOS 15.4 update. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new Apple Intelligence-powered Mail app will debut in the fourth major system update.

TikTok resumed its services on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump announced his plans to restore the app's access in the U.S. upon assuming office on Monday.

OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has completed work on its new reasoning AI model, o3 mini. The model is set to launch in a few weeks, according to CEO Sam Altman, who made the announcement on Friday.

India has a significant opportunity to showcase how technology can strengthen democratic principles, according to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh. Speaking on Sunday, Singh advocated for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into legislative processes, emphasising the need for strong safeguards to address ethical concerns.