Tech Wrap May 26: iQOO Neo 10, Gemini Live on iPhone, Netflix on Fire TV

iQOO has officially released the Neo 10 smartphone in India. Starting at ₹31,999, the device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It comes equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and a robust 7,000mAh battery. The company highlighted that the smartphone is built to deliver a seamless multitasking experience, specifically catering to users who prioritise performance.

Google is expanding Gemini’s screen and camera sharing tools to iPhone users. Revealed during Google I/O 2025, the Gemini app on iOS is now gaining these features, which were previously limited to Android. This update allows users to transmit their screen or camera feed in real time to the Gemini AI assistant, enhancing interactions with more visual context.

Netflix is preparing to end support for some older Amazon Fire TV models. As reported by The Verge, the streaming service will stop operating on specific first-generation Fire TV devices starting June 3. The company has already begun notifying impacted users via email. This global move will affect viewers using those early devices.

Meta is experimenting with a feature that enhances Instagram content for Meta Quest VR headset users. This capability lets users view 2D images as 3D visuals using artificial intelligence. Part of the Quest v77 update, it transforms standard photos into immersive content, aiming to boost user interaction without requiring specialised photo gear. Additional test features are also underway.

YouTube’s three-strike rule is a system designed to uphold its content policies and protect copyright. The policy applies to both copyright issues and community guidelines breaches. "Repeated offences can result in severe consequences for content creators," and an appeals process is available for those affected.

Google is expected to introduce the Pixel 10 series later this year. According to 9to5Google, the design is likely to remain largely similar to the current models, with only modest refinements. While new colour options are anticipated, major upgrades are expected to be internal, particularly around performance.

Apple is gearing up for a significant visual refresh across all its operating systems—not limited to iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. As reported by 9to5Mac via Bloomberg, the tech giant aims to introduce a unified and modern design language that will extend to watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

Vijay Sales has rolled out promotional deals on the MacBook Air M4 and M2 models as part of its Apple Days campaign, which began on May 24. Customers using ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Bank cards can receive up to ₹10,000 off. Discounts are also available on a wide range of Apple products including iPhones, iPads, Watches, AirPods, MacBooks, and Beats accessories.

According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to debut its first AI-enabled smart home hub by the end of 2025. Initially slated for a spring release, the launch has reportedly been postponed. The device will serve as a central controller for various smart home gadgets.

The last week of May will see the release of multiple new smartphones, including the Motorola Razr 60 and the Realme GT 7 series. Most of the upcoming launches are expected from Chinese smartphone brands. A comprehensive list of these devices is outlined below.

CERT-In, the Indian cybersecurity agency, has issued a "high risk" alert for Microsoft users. The advisory points to security loopholes affecting Microsoft tools and urges both individuals and IT teams to update and secure their systems promptly.

Blizzard Entertainment has shared initial insights into Diablo 4’s upcoming Season 9. The new season aims to refresh endgame experiences with a feature called Escalation Nightmares. Available in the PTR from May 27 to June 3, the update will roll out publicly with Patch 2.3.0.