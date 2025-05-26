Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap May 26: iQOO Neo 10, Gemini Live on iPhone, Netflix on Fire TV

iQOO Neo 10 launched. Google expands Gemini Live, screen sharing feature. Netflix to stop support from early Amazon Fire TV devices. Meta is testing Quest headset features. YouTube's three-strike rule

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
iQOO Neo 10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 7,000mAh battery launched
  iQOO has officially released the Neo 10 smartphone in India. Starting at ₹31,999, the device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It comes equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen and a robust 7,000mAh battery. The company highlighted that the smartphone is built to deliver a seamless multitasking experience, specifically catering to users who prioritise performance.
 
Google expands Gemini Live's screen sharing, live camera feature to iPhone
  Google is expanding Gemini’s screen and camera sharing tools to iPhone users. Revealed during Google I/O 2025, the Gemini app on iOS is now gaining these features, which were previously limited to Android. This update allows users to transmit their screen or camera feed in real time to the Gemini AI assistant, enhancing interactions with more visual context.
 
Soon, Netflix will no longer be available on select Amazon Fire TV devices
  Netflix is preparing to end support for some older Amazon Fire TV models. As reported by The Verge, the streaming service will stop operating on specific first-generation Fire TV devices starting June 3. The company has already begun notifying impacted users via email. This global move will affect viewers using those early devices.

Soon, Meta Quest headset users will see 2D photos in 3D on Instagram feed
  Meta is experimenting with a feature that enhances Instagram content for Meta Quest VR headset users. This capability lets users view 2D images as 3D visuals using artificial intelligence. Part of the Quest v77 update, it transforms standard photos into immersive content, aiming to boost user interaction without requiring specialised photo gear. Additional test features are also underway.
 
YouTube's three-strike rule: What creators should know and how to appeal
  YouTube’s three-strike rule is a system designed to uphold its content policies and protect copyright. The policy applies to both copyright issues and community guidelines breaches. "Repeated offences can result in severe consequences for content creators," and an appeals process is available for those affected.
 
Google Pixel 10 series: Colours to camera and processor, what to expect
  Google is expected to introduce the Pixel 10 series later this year. According to 9to5Google, the design is likely to remain largely similar to the current models, with only modest refinements. While new colour options are anticipated, major upgrades are expected to be internal, particularly around performance.
 
WWDC: Apple's platform overhaul may bring UI consistency across devices
  Apple is gearing up for a significant visual refresh across all its operating systems—not limited to iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. As reported by 9to5Mac via Bloomberg, the tech giant aims to introduce a unified and modern design language that will extend to watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.
 
Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales announces deals on MacBook Air M4, M2 models
  Vijay Sales has rolled out promotional deals on the MacBook Air M4 and M2 models as part of its Apple Days campaign, which began on May 24. Customers using ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Bank cards can receive up to ₹10,000 off. Discounts are also available on a wide range of Apple products including iPhones, iPads, Watches, AirPods, MacBooks, and Beats accessories.
 
Apple's inaugural AI-powered smart home hub may launch in 2025: Report
  According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to debut its first AI-enabled smart home hub by the end of 2025. Initially slated for a spring release, the launch has reportedly been postponed. The device will serve as a central controller for various smart home gadgets.
 
Motorola Razr 60 to Realme GT7 series: Smartphones to be launched this week
  The last week of May will see the release of multiple new smartphones, including the Motorola Razr 60 and the Realme GT 7 series. Most of the upcoming launches are expected from Chinese smartphone brands. A comprehensive list of these devices is outlined below.
 
CERT-In issues 'high risk' warning, many Microsoft tools affected: Details
  CERT-In, the Indian cybersecurity agency, has issued a "high risk" alert for Microsoft users. The advisory points to security loopholes affecting Microsoft tools and urges both individuals and IT teams to update and secure their systems promptly.
 
Diablo 4 season 9 brings new dungeon gauntlet and boss mechanics: Details
 
Blizzard Entertainment has shared initial insights into Diablo 4’s upcoming Season 9. The new season aims to refresh endgame experiences with a feature called Escalation Nightmares. Available in the PTR from May 27 to June 3, the update will roll out publicly with Patch 2.3.0.
 
