Google expands Gemini Live's screen sharing, live camera feature to iPhone

Previously available only on Android, these features allow users to share their device’s screen or camera feed in real time with the Gemini AI chatbot—enabling more interactive and visually aware conversations.

The rollout is gradual, and the features are expected to be available to all iOS users in the coming days.

Camera and screen sharing with Gemini Live: Details

Google said that the update transforms Gemini into a real-time problem solver. Using multimodal processing, Gemini can understand what’s on the screen or in the camera view and offer relevant, real-time help.

For example, users can show Gemini a landmark, a storefront, or a dish through their smartphone’s camera to get instant information. As the camera moves, Gemini updates its responses in real time. Similarly, while screen sharing, users can get help based on what’s displayed on their screen—such as websites, images, or documents.

Camera and screen sharing with Gemini Live on iOS: How to get started

To start screen or camera sharing with Gemini Live:

Update the Gemini app to the latest version and launch it.

Within the app, open the Gemini Live interface by tapping the button on the bottom right of the screen.

Beside the buttons to pause and end the Live session, you’ll now see "Share screen" and "Share camera" options.

Tap "Share screen" and follow the on-screen instructions to begin sharing your display with Gemini.

Tap "Share camera" to share visuals from your iPhone camera in real time.

Alternatively, you can open the Camera app while screen sharing to display the camera feed to Gemini.

To stop sharing, either return to the Gemini app and tap “Turn off screen sharing”, or swipe down from the top of the screen and tap “Stop sharing” on the active Screen Sharing card.