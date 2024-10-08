iOS 18.1 developer beta 6 is now available

Apple has released iOS 18.1 developer beta 6 for eligible iPhone users participating in its beta testing programme. This sixth developer beta introduces additional features, including support for Apple Intelligence and an updated Siri assistant. Additionally, a new version of watchOS 11.1 developer beta has been launched, which enables Sleep Apnea detection on the Watch Series 10, Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy A16 launches with 6 years of Android updates

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A16 5G smartphone in select regions. This budget-friendly device is eligible for six generations of operating system upgrades and six years of security updates, as noted on the Samsung Netherlands website where it is currently available. This level of support is just one generation short of what Samsung offers for its flagship Galaxy S24 series and Google’s Pixel devices.

On October 8, Sony expanded its PlayStation 5 accessories ecosystem in India by launching the Pulse series audio devices. The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite wireless headset utilise PlayStation Link technology for seamless wireless connectivity with the PlayStation 5 console. They are also compatible with Windows PCs, Apple Macs, and smartphones.

Codemasters, a subsidiary of Electronic Arts (EA) and the developer of the F1 series video games, is set to bring its Grid Legends racing game to select iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. Originally launched for consoles and PCs in 2022, Grid Legends is now available on mobile as the Deluxe Edition, which includes all released downloadable content (DLC). The game will also feature native support for gamepads and controllers on both Android and iOS, along with touch and tilt controls.

The upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus is expected to include wireless charging similar to Apple’s MagSafe, with support for Qi2. According to a report by 9To5Google, Louis Lee, the president of OnePlus China, confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will incorporate a “magnetic function” for wireless charging, indicating support for Qi2 charging.

MediaTek is adding Gemini Nano support to its processors, starting with the upcoming Dimensity 9400. The company stated that the Dimensity 9400 will be optimised for Gemini Nano and will include multimodal capabilities. Moreover, MediaTek mentioned that this support will extend to other Generative AI-enabled chipsets, although it remains unclear which specific processors will offer this functionality.

Google has issued a notification stating “Your device has great features” via Google Play Services, which expands into a fullscreen carousel showcasing new additions for Android devices. This notification has been sent to non-Pixel devices, while Pixel devices display new features through the Tips app during the quarterly Feature Drops.

Google is reportedly considering adding a dedicated button for Gemini AI on the Android lock screen. According to Android Authority, Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 includes a hidden flag that may provide an alternative way to access Gemini. This flag controls the visibility of a button on the lock screen, which currently does not perform any action when tapped.

Samsung's 2024 flagship model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is anticipated to be characterised by its software and suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, despite being a modest upgrade from the previous version. However, the South Korean electronics company may have some surprises in store for next year. While AI is expected to remain a key feature in the next flagship model, comprehensive upgrades are also possible.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 provide excellent value for money at Rs 2,299, making them strong contenders in the budget wireless earbuds market.

Many users in India are currently experiencing difficulties accessing Instagram due to "technical problems" with the Meta-owned platform. According to Downdetector, a crowdsourced outage tracking service, complaints began around 11:15 a.m. from users facing issues with the app.

On Monday, a federal judge ordered Google to remove the digital barriers that protect its Android app store from competition, citing its illegal monopoly, which has contributed to the company’s dominance online.