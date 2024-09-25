Sony announces games enhanced for PS5 Pro, PS5 accessories, and new titles

Sony held its State of Play presentation on September 24, unveiling a variety of games coming to its PlayStation console platform, along with new accessories for the PlayStation 5. Additionally, Sony revealed a list of games that will be enhanced for its recently launched PS5 Pro console. Here is everything announced at the presentation:

Sony announced that seven more games will be enhanced for the newly launched PlayStation 5 Pro console, in addition to those revealed at launch. The list of new PS5 Pro enhanced games includes: Stellar Blade

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

F1 24

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard This brings the total number of PS5 Pro enhanced games to 20, which includes previously announced titles such as Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Demon’s Souls, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and more.

PlayStation 5: New accessories

Sony launched three new “Chroma” console covers for the PS5 Slim console. The new console covers are available in Pearl, Indigo, and Teal, featuring a shiny metallic finish. Additionally, Sony will offer DualSense controllers in matching colours and finishes. The new Chroma collection accessories shimmer and shift colours when viewed from different angles.

Pearl and Indigo colours will be available for purchase starting November 7 in select regions, while the Teal colour will be released on January 23 next year.

New games

During the State of Play presentation, Sony showcased the first look at several new games, including Hell is Us and Ghost of Yotei, a sequel to the 2020 game Ghost of Tsushima. Sony also announced that the Lego Horizon Adventures video game will be released for PS5, alongside Nintendo Switch and PC, on November 14.

Several games are set to be remastered, including Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver parts 1 and 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, Lunar, and Lunar 2. Additionally, it was announced that Hitman World of Assassination will receive a PlayStation VR2 version for a more immersive gaming experience.