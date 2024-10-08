The next flagship smartphone from OnePlus may incorporate Apple’s MagSafe-like wireless charging with support for Qi2. According to a report by 9To5Google, OnePlus China president Louis Lee confirmed in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will feature a “magnetic function” for wireless charging, suggesting Qi2 charging support.

Qi2 is the latest charging standard from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), based on Apple’s MagSafe technology. Qi2-branded devices feature a ring of magnetic coils that improve alignment with chargers, ensuring faster wireless charging speeds. While this technology has been widely adopted by Apple on its iPhones, HMD Skyline is currently the only Android smartphone to support the Qi2 charging standard. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is important to note that Qi2 certified devices allow up to 15W wireless charging with compatible chargers, while OnePlus has previously employed its proprietary AIRVOOC technology to support 50W wireless charging on its flagship models, such as the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 10 Pro.

If OnePlus incorporates Qi2 support in the OnePlus 13, the next flagship smartphone will likely have lower wireless charging speeds compared to the current generation model. OnePlus may also opt for dual support, enabling Qi2 magnetic charging for compatible chargers and a proprietary system for others. This means there will be support for Qi2 for wider compatibility alongside ultra-fast wireless charging through its proprietary AirVOOC charger.

This approach has been observed in the new iPhone 16 series, which supports Qi2 for wireless charging speeds of up to 15W while allowing for a 25W peak charging output through compatible MagSafe accessories.

The Qi2 standard brings several advantages, including improved alignment with chargers, backward compatibility with older generation Qi chargers, and support for various dedicated accessories such as stands and wallets that use the magnetic coil to attach to smartphones.

More From This Section

OnePlus 13: What to expect

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 13 in its home country this month. The smartphone is anticipated to feature BOE’s second-generation Oriental screen with a quad-curved design and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments. The display will likely offer 2K resolution visuals and support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, launching this month. The Chinese variant is also likely to feature up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 6000mAh battery based on the company’s Glacier Battery technology unveiled earlier this year.

For imaging, the OnePlus 13 is likely to include a 50MP Sony LYT 808 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation, alongside a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) telephoto lens.