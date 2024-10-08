Many users in India are currently unable to access Instagram due to “technical problems” with the Meta-owned platform. Around 11:15 a.m., many users started complaining about having trouble using the app, according to Downdetector, a crowdsourced outage tracking service. More than 64 per cent of the users reported having trouble logging into the app, according to Downdetector data. Logging connectivity problems affected 24% of users. By compiling status updates from multiple sources, including users, the website tracks outages. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Netizens express anguish after Instagram “goes down”? • Users took their frustrations with Instagram on X, formerly Twitter. An error message stating, "Something went wrong," was displayed to certain users.

• One user on X wrote that Instagram was really down for every user. They questioned, "Wait is Instagram down, I thought it was just me having internet issues?"

• Another user said, "instagram down 8/10/2024. life is more beautiful without Instagram."

• "Instagram is no more," the third user sarcastically said.

About the ‘Instagram is down’

Last time in June, the Meta-owned app experienced a worldwide outrage. In India, during the peak of an outage at approximately 12.02 p.m., more than 6,500 users reported having trouble accessing the platform, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.

About 58% of respondents said they had issues with the feed, 32% with the app, and 10% with the server connection. The app had problems for users in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other places.