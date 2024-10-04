Sony is reportedly adding support for Google’s Find My Device network to its headphones and earbuds. The new software update will simplify locating Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds and WH-1000XM5 headphones.

According to 9to5Google, the updates for WH-1000XM5 (version 2.3.1), WF-1000XM5 (version 4.0.2), and LinkBuds S (version 4.2.1) will bring support for Google’s Find My Device (only during dedicated Classic Audio connection) and an Auto Switch feature. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ALSO READ: Sony announces games enhanced for PS5 Pro, PS5 accessories, and new titles The updates also require the use of Sony’s new Sound Connect app, launched this week. Sony stated that the feature is available “only during dedicated Classic Audio connection,” as reported by The Verge. This could imply that only the last known location of the headphones will be accessible if they are not powered on or actively connected to an Android device, or that the Find My Device feature is unavailable when using other Bluetooth connection modes, such as low latency.

Additionally, the version 2.3.1 update for the WH-1000XM5 headphones includes improved security features, while the version 4.0.2 update for the WF-1000XM5 earbuds introduces support for Google Fast Pair through LE Audio priority connection, simplifying the pairing process with Android devices.

More From This Section

Sony announced the new LinkBuds earbuds lineup a few days ago, alongside the launch of a wireless speaker. The refreshed LinkBuds feature the Auto Switch functionality that allows playback to resume from wireless headphones when users stop using them. Currently, five pairs of Sony wireless headphones are compatible with the Auto Switch feature, including the WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5, following the installation of the new firmware.

For context, Pixel Buds Pro 2 has also added Find My Device network support. Previously, Google had reportedly only listed the WH-1000XM5 as getting Find My Device support, in addition to the JBL Tour Pro 2 and One M2.

ALSO READ: Sony launches Bravia Theatre U wearable speakers with 360 Spatial Sound

Sony has also rebranded its Headphones Connect companion app to Sound Connect, changing the on-device name from “Headphones” to “Sound Connect.” The yellow headphones icon has been replaced by a Material 3 bottom bar, and device settings have been reorganised and added in familiar cards. Moreover, a streamlined settings screen and shortcut functions enable users to easily configure frequently used features in the My Device tab. In the Discover tab, users can receive notifications of recommended features based on device usage for customisation. Sony has also made the Auto Play function available in the app.