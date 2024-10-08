Expanding the PlayStation 5 accessories ecosystem in India, Sony on October 8 launched the Pulse series audio devices. The Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and the Pulse Elite wireless headset come with PlayStation Link technology for quick wireless connectivity with the PlayStation 5 console. Additionally, they are compatible with Windows PCs, Apple Macs, and smartphones.

Sony PlayStation Pulse series: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: Rs 18,990

Pulse Elite wireless headset: Rs 12,990 Both new devices will be available in India from October 11 across Sony Centres, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headsets will also be available on the quick commerce platform Blinkit in select cities.

Sony Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: Details

Sony states that the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are equipped with planar magnetic drivers that deliver crisp audio during gameplay. The earbuds support PlayStation Link wireless connection, Sony’s proprietary technology that enables lossless audio streaming, ultra-low latency while gaming, and quick pairing with the PlayStation 5 console.

The earbuds feature two hidden microphones equipped with artificial intelligence-powered noise rejection for clear reception of the player’s voice. For battery life, Sony claims the earbuds offer five hours of gameplay, with an additional 10 hours provided by the charging case.

Sony Pulse Elite wireless headset: Details

Similar to the Pulse Explore earbuds, the Pulse Elite headset features planar magnetic drivers and supports PlayStation Link connection for lossless and low-latency audio. The headset is equipped with a retractable microphone that includes AI-powered noise rejection for clearer voice reception. The company states that the headset provides up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge and features quick charging support.