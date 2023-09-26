Home / Technology / Tech News / Tesla AI can do Yoga and other activities, Musk reacts to video shared on X

Tesla AI can do Yoga and other activities, Musk reacts to video shared on X

Tesla shared a video of its Optimus humanoid robot, which can do a variety of tasks, including Yoga, sorting blocks, etc. Check the video below

Tesla shared a video of its Optimus humanoid robot

Tesla shared a fascinating video of its humanoid robot 'Optimus.’ The robot can perform a variety of tasks including Yoga, sorting blocks based on colour, etc. The video reveals that the robot could sort objects at a human-like speed. In case a human intervenes in the task to make it more complex, the robot adapts to the changes and accomplishes the task efficiently.

The Optimus robot is capable of doing yoga poses and showing balance and flexibility, it can even extend its limbs and stand on one leg. Tesla also disclosed that the Optimus robot is capable of extending its limbs in space using vision and joint positions, and it is also capable of self-calibrating its arms and legs.

Also Read: Tesla AI Day 2022: Musk unveils humanoid robot Optimus; here's what we know

Tesla Optimus shared a post on Twitter (Now X)
Tesla Optimus on its official X account shared the video, with the caption saying, "Optimus can now sort objects autonomously. Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join us to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine).


Reacting to the video, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk shared a one-word response and called it "Progress."

The video has garnered more than 12 million views and close to 33K likes.

Watch the video here: 

Tesla has been indulging in creating general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robots, which can easily complete unsafe, boring and repetitive tasks. To achieve this, Tesla needs software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception and interaction with the physical world. Tesla is hiring motion planning, deep learning, computer vision, mechanical and general software engineers to solve some of the hardest engineering challenges.

According to The Verge report, The Optimus robot has some AI software and sensors, which are already present in Tesla's advanced driver assistance system called 'Autopilot,' which costs around $20,000. The Optimus humanoid robot is present for mass production in millions of units. The robot has a 2.3 kilowatt-per-hour battery pack, which is perfect for about a full day's worth of work. It operates on a Tesla chip and comes with WiFi and LTE connectivity.

The biologically inspired design of Tesla's Humanoid robot makes it suitable to pick different shapes and sizes and other facilities.

