OpenAI's ChatGPT can now respond to voice, image prompts: All details here

ChatGPT announced the launch of a new feature that allows users to prompt responses either by speaking aloud or by uploading a picture.

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company, said, "We are beginning to roll out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT. These offer a new, more intuitive interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you're talking about."

The company stated that the new feature would be made available to those users who pay for ChatGPT within the next two weeks. "Everyone else will get it soon after," the company said.

A user can simply read a question aloud, and ChatGPT will convert it to text, feed it to the large language model, and speak the answer out loud.

OpenAI mentioned that the new text-to-speech model can generate "human-like audio from just text and a few seconds of sample speech." Users can choose from five voice options for ChatGPT.

The company elaborated, "Snap a picture of a landmark while travelling and have a live conversation about what's interesting about it. When you're home, take pictures of your fridge and pantry to figure out what's for dinner, and ask follow-up questions for a step-by-step recipe. After dinner, help your child with a maths problem by taking a photo, circling the problem set, and having it share hints with both of you."

"These capabilities also present new risks, such as the potential for malicious actors to impersonate public figures or commit fraud," the company noted.

How to enable voice command on ChatGPT:

Open Settings

Click on "New Features" on the mobile app

Opt for voice conversations

Tap the headphone button located in the top-right corner of the home screen

Choose your preferred voice from five different options

The voice feature will be available on iOS and Android, while the images feature will be available on all platforms.