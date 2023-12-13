Tesla shows off Optimus Gen 2 robot with improved hands, slimmer figure

There’s a new bot in town ????— Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) December 13, 2023
Check this out (until the very end)!https://t.co/duFdhwNe3K
Optimus remains a concept in development and will have to shake off the underwhelming debut it made a year ago, when Tesla staff had to move one of the prototypes into positionBloomberg
There’s a new bot in town ????— Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) December 13, 2023
Check this out (until the very end)!https://t.co/duFdhwNe3K
First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:42 PM IST