Home / Technology / Tech News / Tesla shows off Optimus Gen 2 robot with improved hands, slimmer figure

Tesla shows off Optimus Gen 2 robot with improved hands, slimmer figure

Optimus remains a concept in development and will have to shake off the underwhelming debut it made a year ago, when Tesla staff had to move one of the prototypes into position

Tesla Optimus Gen 2 Robot
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon


Tesla Inc posted a video showing improvements it’s made to its humanoid robot prototype, capping off the clip with two of the machines dancing to electronic music beneath flashing lights.

Dubbed the Optimus bot, the human-mimicking machine is part of Tesla’s venture into developing artificial intelligence and utilizes a trained neural network to perform basic tasks.

In the latest demonstration, Tesla says it’s reduced the weight of Optimus by 10kg (22lb) and shows the bot delicately picking up and handling an egg, with what it describes as “tactile sensing on all fingers.” In September, Optimus was shown in a separate video sorting building blocks by color.

Optimus remains a concept in development and will have to shake off the underwhelming debut it made a year ago, when Tesla staff had to move one of the prototypes into position.
The latest video also shows the bot walking through a Tesla facility, with Cybertrucks parked nearby, and performing squats in a gym.

The goal for the bipedal autonomous humanoid is to replace humans in the performance of unsafe or boring tasks, Tesla says on its website.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Tesla AI can do Yoga and other activities, Musk reacts to video shared on X

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with built-in AI capabilities

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for 5G smartphones on budget

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

Addverb's mega robot-making unit in UP touted to power 3,000 jobs

Google offers enhanced generative AI features for cloud customers

Apple to boost iPhone security with 'Stolen Device Protection' feature

India to create AI computing capacity for start-ups, researchers: Minister

Meta brings AI visual identification feature to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTeslarobot

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story