Home / Technology / Tech News / Third-party app Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing

Third-party app Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing

Reddit's recent decisions and actions have unfortunately made it impossible for Apollo to continue, said developer Christian Selig

BS Web Team New Delhi
Third-party app Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reddit's most popular third-party app, Apollo, will be shutting down due to the company's new API pricing, which will make the app significantly more expensive to run, said developer Christian Selig.

The app will shut down on June 30, he added.

"Reddit's recent decisions and actions have unfortunately made it impossible for Apollo to continue," Selig wrote on Twitter.


Selig went into more detail in a lengthy Reddit post. He reiterated that, based on Reddit's current API pricing plans, he would have to pay more than $20 million per year to operate the app.

"Going from a free API for eight years to suddenly incurring massive costs is not something I can feasibly make work with only 30 days," Selig wrote. "That's a lot of users to migrate, plans to create, things to test, and to get through app review, and it's just not economically feasible. It's much cheaper for me to simply shut down."

Selig also disputed Reddit's claim that Apollo is "less efficient" than other apps, claiming that Reddit is unfairly framing its data because Apollo only uses a fraction of Reddit's previously stated API rate limits.

Many of Reddit's largest communities will "go dark" or block new posts on June 12 to protest the platform's API pricing changes.

Following the news of the protest, Reddit announced that it would create a special exemption to its new API pricing for developers of accessibility apps, but it does not appear to have made any accommodations that will allow Apollo to survive.

Also Read

Reddit to hand pink slips to 5% of its workforce, reduce fresh hiring

Pricing regulator sets mechanism to fix prices of off-patent drugs

Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy

Despite a good Q3, near-term demand worries cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook

More investments for Byju's? Abu Dhabi's 10X AD, Apollo conduct talks

Apple iOS 17: New tools and features coming to iPhones later this year

Google to end 'Drive for desktop' support on Windows 8, 8.1 in August

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

44% of small biz in US, Canada to hire fewer people owing to AI: Report

Adobe rolls out Firefly generative image creator to enterprises globally

Topics :Apollo RedditBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story