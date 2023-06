Canada-based software company FreshBooks said that small business owners are less convinced that AI is coming after the jobs of their employees, reported IANS. Nearly two-thirds of the business owners disagreed that AI will replace them. Nearly 44 per cent of small business owners across the United States and Canada said that they expect to hire fewer people in the future owing to the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), a new report revealed Thursday.



The survey included nearly 1,000 business owners from various industries across the United States and Canada, and almost 25 per cent of small business owners said they are currently using or testing generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Microsoft Bing. Mara Reiff, Chief Data Officer at FreshBooks said, "In the world of small business, it appears that owners don't feel particularly threatened and don't believe artificial intelligence can do their jobs just as well as they can. On the other hand, their eyes are wide open to the potential of using AI as a support to help them scale."



It further said that the large majority of current generative AI adopters mentioned that they are using the technology to generate text, whereas a small group is using it to create images or to conduct general business research. The report suggested that two out of three business owners said that they will try generative AI for work within a year, indicating that most small business owners will be using it.