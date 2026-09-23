“These vulnerabilities were not there by design, but it was just something that got missed. But then there was this frontier AI model which was able to figure it out and tell you what problems existed where in just about six hours,” Iyer said, adding that this had also resulted in a multiplier effect for AI-led threat actors.
The advent of newer frontier models that can find decades-old vulnerabilities in networks and companies’ data structures has also given rise to threat actors that now offer malware-as-a-service or cybersecurity-threat-as-a-service, he said.
“Our advanced research group is, at any given point in time, tracking 500-600 such known actors, some of which are nation-state actors. Together they have run some 5,500 campaigns, which we have been able to track on a regular basis by running them against 4,800 parameters that check for malicious and non-malicious tools and services,” Iyer said.