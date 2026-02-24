Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed and Far Cry titles in development: Report
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has reportedly confirmed that multiple Assassin's Creed and Far Cry titles are currently in development, alongside new Rainbow Six projects at Vantage StudiosAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has reportedly confirmed that multiple Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games are currently in development. As per Variety, Guillemot, in an interview with the publication, revealed that Ubisoft’s newly established Vantage Studios, which is responsible for some of its three biggest franchises, is developing new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. Several Assassin's Creed titles span both single-player and multiplayer experiences.
Variety quoted Guillemot as saying, “Under the Assassin’s Creed
brand, several titles are in development… On Far Cry, anticipation is high, and we currently have two very promising projects in development.”
While commenting on Rainbow Six, he said, “We have also outlined our ambitious Year 11 roadmap and confirmed that the highly-anticipated Rainbow Six Mobile, which makes Rainbow Six playable from anywhere, will now launch worldwide on February 23, 2026.”
This news comes amidst reports that the company’s cost-cutting measures and restructuring strategy will result in cancellation of as much as six gaming titles, including Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.
Ubisoft
cited quality concerns as the primary reason for halting development, while confirming its broader restructuring into five independent creative divisions.
Ubisoft’s transition
Ubisoft is undergoing a restructuring that will divide it into five dedicated creative divisions. Each studio will oversee specific game franchises and operate with its own allocated budget. Under this new framework, Ubisoft’s five Creative Houses will handle their titles comprehensively, from brand planning and development to marketing and sales.
According to Reuters, every division will function under its own leadership team, with executive pay tied to key performance metrics such as player engagement and value creation.
As per an earlier report by Variety, the updated studio structure and their respective franchises are as follows:
- Creative House 1 (Vantage Studios): Tasked with expanding Ubisoft’s biggest, well-established franchises into billion-dollar annual brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.
- Creative House 2: Focused on competitive and co-op shooter titles, overseeing The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell.
- Creative House 3: Built around managing a curated portfolio of live-service experiences such as For Honor, The Crew, Riders Republic, Brawlhalla, and Skull & Bones.
- Creative House 4: Concentrated on rich fantasy settings and story-driven worlds, handling Anno, Might & Magic, Rayman, Prince of Persia, and Beyond Good & Evil.
- Creative House 5: Aimed at strengthening Ubisoft’s presence in casual and family-oriented gaming, managing Just Dance, Idle Miner Tycoon, Ketchapp, Hungry Shark, Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Uno, and Hasbro titles.