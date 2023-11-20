Home / Technology / Tech News / US envoy pushes for deeper Indo-US conversations on AI regulatory framework

US envoy pushes for deeper Indo-US conversations on AI regulatory framework

In an interactive session organised by Observer Research Foundation, Garcetti stressed on the need to "get in front" of artificial intelligence (AI) to avoid facing catastrophic consequences

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Garcetti noted that US President Joe Biden had spoken strongly on the issue. (Photo: Freepik)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Monday made a strong pitch for "deeper conversations" between New Delhi and Washington on a regulatory framework on artificial intelligence, saying it could be an example of "multiplicative relationship" between the two democracies.

In an interactive session organised by Observer Research Foundation, Garcetti stressed on the need to "get in front" of artificial intelligence (AI) to avoid facing catastrophic consequences.

He made it clear that while there had been deep conversations on the issue with India, there was no formal proposal yet from either side.

Garcetti noted that US President Joe Biden had spoken strongly on the issue.

Last month, Biden issued an executive order that required AI manufacturers to provide the federal government with an assessment of their applications' vulnerability to cyberattacks, the data used to train and test the AI and its performance measurements.

"If we don't get in front of AI, the consequences, even if it is a small percentage of likelihood, of something catastrophic happening with our official intelligence could be sooner than we believe," Garcetti said.

On the India-US 2+2 dialogue last week, Garcetti said the two sides took important steps towards strengthening the major defence partnership which continues to grow and increasing the acceleration seen through initiatives such as the US-India roadmap in industrial cooperation and defence.

He stressed that New Delhi and Washington should deepen their Artificial Intelligence (AI) conversation.

He pitched for India-US collaboration and cooperation in emerging domains.

"...we sometimes just focus on weapons and what is being sold, or potentially co-developed, but the operational level of our militaries...is as critical as any equipment," he said.

He also said the countries should "discuss ways to deepen our science and our technology partnerships to harness technology for the global good instead of technology that harms us and divides us."

The US envoy said that the joint statement issued after the 2+2 Dialogue reflected the resolve of the US and India to promote resilient rules-based international order to safeguard a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific through the QUAD and other metrics, global issues.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceUnited StatesUS India relations Technology Internet

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

