It's our time : Anupam Mittal's invitation to ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Shaadi.com Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal invited Altman to set up foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models for India. Mittal was responding to Altman's tweet, where he said that he loved his time at Open AI.
"Come build foundational AI models for India .. the world needs more AI platforms outside of big-tech, and god knows it's our time now," Mittal wrote in a post.
Come build foundational AI models for India .. the world— Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) November 18, 2023
needs more AI platforms outside of big-tech and god knows it’s our time now ????????
Also Read: Doomed mission behind Sam Altman's shocking firing from OpenAI by board
Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani responded by saying that the challenge was accepted. He wrote on Twitter, "OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it's pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them. Dear @sama, From one CEO to another.. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED."
Co-founder of Twitch to take over as interim CEO
Bloomberg reported that Altman has been looking to raise tens of billions of dollars from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to create an AI chip startup to compete with processors made by Nvidia Corp. Altman was also courting SoftBank Group Corp. chairman Masayoshi Son for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new company to make AI-oriented hardware. OpenAI board members were reportedly irked by Altman raising funds off of OpenAI's name and these new companies not sharing the same governance model as OpenAI,
According to Bloomberg, OpenAI's investors and Altman's supporters have pressured the board members of the startup to bring Altman back since then. Microsoft, which has invested $13 billion in OpenAI, was leading the pressure campaign.