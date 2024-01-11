Vivo X100 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s X100 series flagship smartphones are now available for purchase in India. Launched on January 4, the Vivo X100 series encompasses the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro models. Both smartphones are now available for purchase on Vivo India online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail outlets.

Priced at Rs 89,999, the Vivo X100 Pro is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration in Asteroid Black colour. The Vivo X100 comes in Stargaze Blue and Asteroid Black colours in 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants at Rs 63,999 and Rs 69,999 respectively.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As for the introductory offers, Vivo is offering up to 10 per cent discount on select bank cards and up to Rs 8,000 exchange bonus in trade-in deals.

Vivo X100 Pro: Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

Display: 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED FHD+, 3000nits (peak brightness), 120Hz (refresh rate)

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX989 (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide-angle (AF) + 50MP Telephoto (OIS) 4.3x Optical Zoom

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5400mAh, 100W FlashCharge

OS: Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14

Price: Rs 89,999

Colours: Asteroid Black

Vivo X100: Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300

RAM: 12GB and 16GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Display: 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED FHD+, 3000nits (peak brightness), 120Hz (refresh rate)

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX920 (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide-angle AF + 64MP Telephoto (OIS) 3x Optical Zoom

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 120W FlashCharge

OS: Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14

Price: Rs 63,999 (12GB+256GB) and Rs 69,999 (16GB+512GB)

Colours: Stargaze Blue and Asteroid Black