Google teams up with Samsung yet again, renames Nearby Share to Quick Share

Software giant Google and South Korean electronics maker Samsung have announced collaboration to bring their peer-to-peer content sharing platforms into a singular cross-Android solution called Quick Share. Essentially, the Google Nearby Share has been renamed to Quick Share, which has now become the default platform built-in option for peer-to-peer content sharing across all types of devices in the Android and Chromebook ecosystems. To mark the change, Google has also updated the logo. Quick Share will start rolling out to current Nearby Share enabled devices next month, said Google.

Besides Quick Share, Google announced that it is extending Fast Pair support to the big screens. Google said Fast Pair support is expanding to Chromecast with Google TV from next month and will be available on more Google TV devices from later this year. Fast Pair is Google's solution that enables quick wireless accessories (such as wireless headphones) discovery on supported platforms. Essentially, it allows you to quickly discover and connect nearby Bluetooth accessories with Android phones and Chromebooks.

Google also announced expanding Chromecast casting service to more apps and devices. TikTok is among the first apps that can now cast content from phone to Chromecast built-in devices. Google said it would soon enable LIVE videos cast service for TikTok.

Lastly, Google announced more interoperability across devices with Matter. For the uninitiated, Matter is an industry standard created to allow interoperability between smart devices irrespective of the maker. Google said it is helping more homes be ready for Matter.

“In the future, LG TVs and select Google TV and other Android TV OS devices will act as hubs for Google Home. So if you have a Nest Hub, Nest Mini or compatible TV, it’s easy to add Matter devices to your home network and locally control them with the Google Home app,” said Google.