What changes on macOS 27 with Apple's new OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro

Apple's new MacBook Pro with a tandem OLED touchscreen introduces a different way to interact with macOS, bringing touch controls and Dynamic Island to the Mac for the first time. The laptop runs macOS 27, which adds support for direct screen interactions alongside the keyboard and trackpad, while bringing Apple's Siri AI and other Apple Intelligence features into the operating system.

The changes extend beyond the addition of a touchscreen. Users can swipe through webpages, pinch to zoom into images, move presentation slides between windows and use gestures to arrange applications on the display. Apple has also adapted its creative software for touch input, allowing users to draw, edit video timelines and play virtual instruments directly on the screen.

The new MacBook Pro is available in 14.2-inch and 16.3-inch sizes, with a tandem OLED PROLED XDR display offering peak HDR and SDR brightness of up to 2,000 nits, a contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1 and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. However, the more significant software change is how macOS responds to touch and incorporates it into existing Mac workflows. Touch controls arrive on macOS The new MacBook Pro introduces touchscreen support to the Mac for the first time. Apple has designed the feature to work alongside the existing keyboard shortcuts and trackpad gestures rather than replace them, allowing users to switch between input methods depending on the task.

Basic interactions include swiping to scroll through webpages, pinching to zoom into photos, dragging slides between presentations and double-tapping a window to expand it to full screen. Users can also flick windows into position to arrange them on the display. macOS 27 is designed to support touch across existing applications. The operating system automatically translates many touch inputs into clicks, allowing compatible Mac applications to respond to basic interactions without requiring developers to rebuild them specifically for a touchscreen. Apple has also introduced updated system gesture APIs for developers who want to create touch-specific controls. This could allow applications to offer more direct interactions for tasks such as editing images, manipulating 3D objects or controlling music software.

Dynamic Island comes to the Mac The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display brings Dynamic Island to the Mac for the first time. Previously introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro models, the interactive interface displays alerts and ongoing activities around the front camera area. On the new MacBook Pro, it serves as a central point for Spotlight, Live Activities and Siri AI. Users can search for information on their Mac, access real-time updates, answer phone calls and control music through Dynamic Island. It also supports actions such as accepting an AirDrop request or pausing a song with a tap. The interface is designed to provide access to information and controls without requiring users to leave the application they are working in. Spotlight search and Siri AI are integrated into the same interface, bringing search and assistance closer to the current task.

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro gets PROLED XDR touchscreen, Dynamic Island: Check price Spotlight moves to Dynamic Island when Siri AI is available and enabled. The feature therefore links the new touchscreen interface with Apple's broader changes to search and AI assistance in macOS 27. Third-party apps gain touch support Touch input extends to productivity and creative applications, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, as well as Notion, Canva and Zoom. These applications can use touch for tasks such as navigating documents, moving elements and interacting with on-screen controls. Creative software is also being adapted for the new interface. Adobe Lightroom and DaVinci Resolve support touch interactions, while 3D modelling and animation applications such as Blender, Maxon Cinema 4D, Maxon ZBrush and Shapr3D are among the tools listed by Apple.

Music applications, including Algoriddim djay Pro, are also expected to support touch-based controls. The changes could make certain tasks more direct, particularly where users need to manipulate visual elements or work with controls on the screen. Apple Creator Studio apps adapt to touch Apple's Creator Studio applications are being optimised for the new touchscreen MacBook Pro, combining touch input with the precision of the keyboard and trackpad. In Pixelmator Pro, users can draw, paint and select elements directly on the canvas. Logic Pro supports playing software instruments through an on-screen Multi-Touch keyboard, along with chord and drum pads that can be tapped directly.

ALSO READ: Why Microsoft thinks most employees will reject its voluntary exit offer Final Cut Pro also gains touch-based controls for video editing. Users can mark ranges, place clips directly on the timeline and pinch to zoom into edits. These interactions are intended to make certain editing tasks more direct without removing existing keyboard and trackpad workflows. Updated Display Engine Apple has also updated the display engine, which controls the colour and brightness of individual pixels in less than a millisecond. It compensates for content, pixel usage, temperature and the surrounding environment to maintain brightness uniformity and grayscale accuracy, including during fast-moving content. The system also monitors pixel usage over time and adjusts its operation to preserve image quality.