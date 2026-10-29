Apple MacBook Pro gets PROLED XDR touchscreen, Dynamic Island: Check price

Apple has launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in India, introducing a tandem OLED display with touch support to its laptop lineup for the first time. The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display is powered by Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, with prices starting at Rs 3,49,900.

The new models bring a redesigned display, a Dynamic Island interface, a lighter design and up to 24 hours of claimed battery life. Apple has also increased the maximum storage capacity to 16TB, targeting users working on demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D modelling, software development and on-device artificial intelligence (AI).

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro with M6 launched in India: Check price, offers and specs The launch follows Apple's recent announcements of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6, an updated iMac with M6 and an iPad mini with an OLED display. The new PROLED XDR models are positioned above the M6-powered MacBook Pro, with a focus on professional workloads and display performance.

Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR: Price and variants

The new MacBook Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, with M5 Pro and M5 Max chip options. Prices in India are as follows:

14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro: Rs 3,49,900 onwards

16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro: Rs 4,09,900 onwards

14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max: Rs 5,49,900 onwards

16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max: Rs 5,89,900 onwards

The laptops are available in Space Black and Silver. Configuration options vary by model, with unified memory of up to 128GB and SSD storage of up to 16TB.

Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR: Availability and offers

The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display is now available to pre-order in India through Apple's online store and the Apple Store app. Sales are scheduled to begin on November 9 through Apple Store outlets and authorised resellers.

As for the offers, customers with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards can get Rs 15,000 cashback.

There are also no-interest equated monthly installment plans (no-cost EMI plans) of up to 12 months.

Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR: Features

Tandem OLED display with touch support

The main change is the PROLED XDR display, which uses tandem OLED technology. Apple says the panel combines two self-illuminating pixel layers with display-engine algorithms and factory calibration to improve brightness uniformity, colour accuracy and contrast.

The display offers peak HDR and SDR brightness of up to 2,000 nits, a contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1 and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports both the P3 and Adobe RGB colour spaces, with more than 80 per cent coverage of the Rec. 2020 colour space for HDR video editing and colour grading.

The 14-inch model has a 14.2-inch display, while the larger model's screen measures 16.3 inches. An optional nano-texture finish is designed to reduce reflections and glare in bright environments.

Touch support also arrives on the MacBook Pro for the first time. Users can scroll through pages, pinch to zoom, move items between applications and use gestures to manage windows. Apple says the touch sensor is integrated into the display panel to reduce latency.

Apple's macOS software automatically translates touches into clicks for many existing applications, while updated gesture APIs allow developers to build touch-specific controls.

M5 Pro and M5 Max chips

The new laptops use Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which the company describes as its most capable processors for a professional laptop. Both are designed to handle demanding CPU and GPU workloads, including software development, video production, scientific computing and AI tasks.

The M5 Pro targets users working on tasks such as compiling code, running AI applications and editing multiple streams of 8K ProRes video. The M5 Max is aimed at more demanding workloads, including visual effects, 3D animation, music production and running large language models locally.

Both chips include Neural Accelerators in each GPU core, along with enhanced shader cores and a third-generation ray-tracing engine. Apple says these changes improve AI processing and graphics workloads, including 3D rendering and applications such as Blender and Unreal Engine.

ALSO READ: Apple launches iMac with M6 in India: Chick price, offers and features The laptops support up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of storage. Apple says the combination is intended to support demanding professional applications, including on-device AI models with hundreds of billions of parameters on M5 Max configurations.

Dynamic Island and Apple Intelligence

The new MacBook Pro brings Dynamic Island to the Mac. It serves as a hub for Spotlight, Live Activities and Siri AI, giving users access to search, notifications and ongoing activities.

The laptops run macOS 27 and support Apple Intelligence features. Siri AI can respond to queries and assist with actions across supported applications, while the wider software platform includes tools for writing, search and other tasks.

Apple has also highlighted the use of the touch display with its creative software. In Final Cut Pro, users can mark ranges, position clips and zoom into a timeline using gestures. Pixelmator Pro supports direct interaction with designs, while Logic Pro enables users to play software instruments through on-screen keys and controls.

Thinner design and battery life

Apple has redesigned the thermal architecture and reduced the weight of both MacBook Pro models. The 14-inch version weighs 1.38kg, while the 16-inch version weighs around 1.82kg.

The 14-inch model is half a millimetre thinner than its predecessor, while the 16-inch model is nearly a millimetre thinner. Apple says the updated thermal design maintains sustained performance while directing warm air away from the display.

The company claims battery life of up to 24 hours. Fast charging can replenish the battery to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes with a compatible power adapter.

Audio, camera and connectivity

The new MacBook Pro features a redesigned six-speaker sound system, with Apple claiming 50 per cent deeper bass than the previous design. The system supports Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, while a three-microphone array is designed for calls, recordings and voice commands. A 12MP Center Stage camera keeps users in frame during video calls and supports Desk View for showing a workspace.

Connectivity includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 and a headphone jack. The laptops support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, along with Touch ID for authentication.

The M5 Pro model supports up to three external displays, while the M5 Max model supports up to four, in addition to the built-in display.

Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR: Specifications