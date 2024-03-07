WhatsApp: Here is how Meta plans chat encryption with third-party services

Meta has announced that it is opening its instant messaging platform WhatsApp and Messenger for interoperability with third-party apps to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU. In a press note released by the company, Meta said that it will allow users of third-party providers who choose to enable interoperability to send and receive messages with opted-in users of either Messenger or WhatsApp.

In addition to users' permission, the third-party providers will have to sign an agreement with Messenger and WhatsApp and work together with the company to enable cross-platform messaging between their app and Meta’s WhatsApp or Messenger.

Meta in the press note said that it will be soon releasing the WhatsApp Reference Offer for third-party providers that will outline what will be required to interoperate with the platform. The Reference Offer for its other platform Messenger will be released soon after.

Meta said that the company will work to enable interoperability with other services within three months of receiving a request, which is required under the DMA. However, the functionality might take a bit longer to be released for public use.

Additionally, the company said that for implementing end-to-end encrypted protocol with third-party platforms, it would prefer if the third-party provider uses the Signal Protocol as well.

WhatsApp and Messenger both use Signal Protocol, which the company said provides the “foundation piece for their encryption”. However, if the third-party provider does not follow the Signal Protocol, it has to demonstrate that the compatible protocol that it is using offers the same security standards as Signal.

Meta said that it is obliged to provide interoperability with other apps whether or not the other provider uses Signal. However, in such cases Meta gives no guarantee what a third-party provider does with sent or received messages.