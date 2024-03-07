Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo V30 series India launch at 12pm: Watch livestream, know expected specs

The Vivo V30 series will debut the camera system co-engineered in collaboration with German optics expert Zeiss

Vivo V30 Pro smartphone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 11:58 AM IST
Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch in India the Vivo V30 series smartphone on March 7. The launch event will kick off at 12PM and will livestream on the company’s website and Vivo India’s YouTube channel. You can also watch the event’s livestream in the video embedded towards the end of the article.

Vivo V30 series: What we know so far

The series will encompass two models, the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro. In a runup to the launch, Vivo has revealed the design of the upcoming smartphones and confirmed some details too. The Vivo V30 series will be offered in Andaman Blue, Peacock Green, and Classic Black colours, according to a web page on Vivo official website.

Images and teaser videos posted by the company on its official social media handles show the smartphones with a triple-camera setup on the rear in a box shaped camera island towards the top-left side. Moreover, the smartphones would feature Vivo’s Aura Ring light, which would feature a squared design, compared to the circular design on the previous generation of V-series smartphones. On the front, Vivo has confirmed that the smartphones will feature curved displays with punch-holes for the front-facing cameras.

Vivo is likely to expand its collaboration with the German optics brand Zeiss to bring various camera features that were previously available on the company’s flagship X-series smartphones to the upcoming V30 series smartphones.

Vivo V30 Pro: Design and camera samples

 

Vivo V30 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2800 resolution
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) Primary + 50MP Telephoto (2x optical zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired charging
  • OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14

Vivo V30: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2800 resolution
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) Primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired charging
  • OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14

Vivo V30 series: Lanch event livestream

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

