Vivo V30 series India launch at 12pm: Watch livestream, know expected specs

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch in India the Vivo V30 series smartphone on March 7. The launch event will kick off at 12PM and will livestream on the company’s website and Vivo India’s YouTube channel. You can also watch the event’s livestream in the video embedded towards the end of the article.

Vivo V30 series: What we know so far

The series will encompass two models, the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro. In a runup to the launch, Vivo has revealed the design of the upcoming smartphones and confirmed some details too. The Vivo V30 series will be offered in Andaman Blue, Peacock Green, and Classic Black colours, according to a web page on Vivo official website.

Images and teaser videos posted by the company on its official social media handles show the smartphones with a triple-camera setup on the rear in a box shaped camera island towards the top-left side. Moreover, the smartphones would feature Vivo’s Aura Ring light, which would feature a squared design, compared to the circular design on the previous generation of V-series smartphones. On the front, Vivo has confirmed that the smartphones will feature curved displays with punch-holes for the front-facing cameras.

Vivo is likely to expand its collaboration with the German optics brand Zeiss to bring various camera features that were previously available on the company’s flagship X-series smartphones to the upcoming V30 series smartphones.

Vivo V30 Pro: Design and camera samples

Vivo V30 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2800 resolution

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) Primary + 50MP Telephoto (2x optical zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 80W wired charging

OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14

Vivo V30: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1260 x 2800 resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) Primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 80W wired charging

OS: FunTouchOS 14 based on Android 14

Vivo V30 series: Lanch event livestream